Unlocking Your Wallet's Superpower: Active Impact Investments Empowers Viewers to Invest in a Better Future

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of feeling like your investments don't align with your values? Learn how to make a positive difference while potentially earning strong returns with a new segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid featuring Active Impact Investments.

Millions of people today are looking for ways to invest their money in a way that reflects their values and creates positive change in the world. Active Impact Investments is a company that helps people achieve exactly that. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will explore the growing trend of impact investing and how Active Impact Investments is making it accessible to everyone.

"Scientists have been warning us about the negative effects of our emissions for years but it's starting to hit close to home with increased frequency and intensity of weather events in several states. The great news is that there are products that are actually better and cheaper that can help us reduce these emissions and we seek to invest in those types of companies who we think can be big winners," stated Mike Winterfield, Managing Partner at Active Impact Investments.

Unlike traditional investing that focuses solely on financial returns, impact investing considers the social and environmental impact of a company alongside its financial performance. This rapidly growing field is targeting strong financial returns while also providing the chance to make a meaningful difference.

Active Impact Investments is a leader in the impact investing space, providing individuals with a diverse range of investments that help to mitigate climate change. The company's innovative approach is helping to make impact investing more accessible than ever before with investments in companies like FutureCard.

