UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality Students Reveal Top Three Trends from Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association hosted eight graduate students and three professors from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), William F. Harrah College of Hospitality during the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show. Featuring more than 1,000 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Specialty Food Association in Las Vegas and it is a valuable learning experience to connect with the people and companies who contribute to the innovative trends that are happening in the industry today," said Joseph Lema, Ph.D, Professor, Doctoral Program Coordinator.
The Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters identified the following top three trends exemplified by many exhibitors at the Show:
Beverage Innovation - Club Mate low sugar energy drinks; Bolero & Co. Ltd. watermelon-flavored drink mix; TÖST Rosé Alcohol-free sparkling beverage; White Coffee Snickers, Twix and M&Ms coffees; Unity Wellness Co. organic energy drinks; Artly robot coffee maker.
True to Culture - Fukuroya Co., Ltd. low-salt miso; SR Foods Corporation Avocado Fritter Garlic Tempura; Vandersterre Prima Donna cheese; Miscela d'oro Italian coffee; Caplansky's Deli mustards; Donika olive oil from Albania; Macoritto Valentino S.r.l. breadsticks.
The SFA 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotter Panel was composed of nine UNLVWilliam F. Harrah College of Hospitality participants, under the guidance of Professor Lema and Seyhmus Baloglu, Ph.D. Professor, Associate Dean of Research:
Angelika Bazarnik
Dennis Baloglu
Sooyeon Lee
Inyoung Jung
Xinyue (Cindy) Hu
Yuze (Crystal) Ji
Niansong (Harry) Zhang
Wai (Sunny) Sun
Samuel Lee, Assistant Professor in Residence
"It is exciting to network with industry professionals, share cutting edge ideas, and to participate in recognizing trends to help inform our research in a real life setting that is like no other considering the large scale and size of this unique event," said Yuze (Crystal) JI, Hospitality Doctoral Studies.
A full Trendspotter Panel report from the Winter Fancy Food Show can be found online here.
The next Fancy Food Show will be held June 23-25 in New York at the Javits Center. Open only to the trade, the Summer Fancy Food Show requires registration and qualification. For additional information visit specialtyfood.com.
About UNLV Harrah School of Hospitality The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality is consistently ranked as one of the top hospitality programs in the world (#1 in the nation and #2 globally by QS Top Universities). Studying just blocks away from the epicenter of the hospitality industry -- the Las Vegas Strip, Hospitality College students enjoy unparalleled access to hands-on, industry-relevant professional experience. Each year the college helps organize nearly hundreds of internships, welcomes more than 100 national hospitality brands to recruitment events, and pairs an average of 175 industry mentors with students. And with the completion of the college's state-of-the-art academic building Hospitality Hall, students are ushering in a new era of excellence in hospitality education. Visit unlv.edu/hospitality to learn more.
