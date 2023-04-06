Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report 2022: Rapid Adoption of Autonomous Systems in Defense and Commercial Sectors Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market By Mobility, By Application, By Operation Mode, By Size, By System, By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

The market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous systems in both commercial and defense sectors, as well as the development of UGV payloads for combat operations and the growing demand for autonomous control systems.



Unmanned Ground Vehicles are utilized for a range of tasks that may be hazardous, difficult, or infeasible for human operators. These vehicles operate without the need for a human operator on board and can be utilized for a variety of mission-critical tasks in both military and civilian operations. These tasks include reconnaissance, search and rescue operations, infrastructure monitoring, border surveillance, product transportation, explosive ordnance detonation, and mine clearing.



The high demand for UGVs in a variety of sectors, particularly in commercial and defense, has prompted manufacturers to introduce advanced products to the market. For instance, in February 2021, ADASI, a manufacturer of autonomous systems, unveiled two new UGVs and an Armed Robotic Vehicle (ARV). The SCORPIO-M and SCORPIO-S can communicate with the autonomous control station from a distance of up to 3 kilometers and ascend slopes and stairs at an angle of 40 to 45 degrees. Moreover, in March 2021, Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida began using semi-autonomous robot dogs in training.



Rapid adoption of autonomous systems in defense and commercial sectors



Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are typically utilized in challenging terrain, harsh environments, or areas that are inaccessible to humans, significantly reducing the risk of injury to defense personnel. Autonomous UGVs perform Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions on battlefields, resulting in fewer casualties from cross-fire incidents. In search and rescue operations, autonomous UGVs help locate missing individuals and assess damage caused by disasters, effectively managing dangerous situations and ensuring immediate human safety.

The use of UGVs is expected to increase the combat abilities of military forces. To improve the safety of forces on the battlefield, research and development efforts are underway to design and construct autonomous unmanned defense systems and vehicles. For example, in January 2022, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced the Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) off-road UGV program. Its aim is to demonstrate the capability of autonomous platforms to move at speeds that keep up with crewed vehicles in challenging terrain.



Lack of advanced and reliable UGVs



Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are utilized for a variety of purposes, including research, commercial, civic, and defense applications, allowing for the efficient and safe completion of crucial tasks. However, UGVs frequently experience hardware issues, subpar software, and unexpected external factors that compromise their dependability during critical missions. UGVs depend on a range of design factors, and any defects in the hardware or software can restrict their applications. These vehicles are also vulnerable to technical and design flaws.

One of the most significant obstacles to the widespread adoption of UGVs is the potential for cyberattacks. UGVs connected to the Internet are particularly vulnerable to hacking, and if not secured, this could result in unauthorized access to vital applications and systems, as well as the loss, theft, destruction, or misuse of sensitive data. These factors could impede the revenue growth of the UGV market during the forecast period.



Key Takeaways

Mobility Outlook



The global unmanned ground vehicles market has been divided into wheeled, tracked, legged, and hybrid based on mobility. The wheel segment had the highest revenue share in 2021. UGVs with free-rolling front wheels are equipped with sensors to gather data and calculate path-motion. The rear transaxle control ensures a firm grip on the road. The passage path is cleared during rainy weather to prevent the UGV from hydroplaning or entering dirty areas. The UGV S-series can operate in hot climates, with particular attention paid to its cooling system. The rising use of wheeled UGVs for tasks such as crowd control, border defense, and others is driving revenue growth for the segment.



Application Outlook



The global unmanned ground vehicles market is categorized into military, commercial, and law enforcement based on application, with the military segment accounting for the largest revenue share in 2021. UGVs have proven to be effective in mine clearance efforts, resulting in a decline in casualties. These vehicles are remotely operated to investigate and terminate buried landmines. Military UGVs for transportation have also increased logistical efficiency and aid in army movement, including the transportation of battlefield goods and the transportation of wounded personnel. In April 2020, the U.K. military forces secured a contract with Rheinmetall AG for four Mission Master Cargo UGVs as part of the Robotic Platoon Vehicle (RPV) program. Developed in Canada by Rheinmetall, the Mission Master UGV is an Unmanned Autonomous Ground Vehicle (A-UGV).



The commercial segment is expected to see significant revenue growth during the forecasted period due to the increasing use of smart robots. Smart robots are employed in mapping, observation, agricultural work, building sites, and other applications. Commercial UGVs can operate independently or be remotely operated through a portable or stationary control unit. Autonomous UGVs may travel between predetermined waypoints or explore their surroundings freely to complete their tasks. UGVs operating in new or constantly changing territories may need to collect data and create a map of their environment, utilizing techniques such as Simultaneous Localization And Mapping (SLAM). Furthermore, UGVs could benefit from the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to adapt to their surroundings.



Operation Mode Outlook

The global unmanned ground vehicles market has been divided into three operation modes:



autonomous, tethered, and remotely operated. The autonomous segment is predicted to achieve the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Autonomous UGVs have the ability to operate and make decisions without human involvement, including shooting at targets. These robotic systems can be used in place of human soldiers in hazardous tasks such as locating terrorists, protecting urban areas from sniper fire, patrolling vulnerable areas, blocking access to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), assessing damage from biochemical weapons, and serving as infantry frontlines. They are also used in civil settings for ground surveillance, peacekeeping operations, checkpoint operations, urban street presence, and to assist police and military raids. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Size Outlook



The global unmanned ground vehicle market is classified based on size into large, medium, and small size vehicles, with the small segment accounting for the largest revenue share in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of all UGVs, including small ones, for military operations, ISR missions, and search and rescue missions. Small UGVs are highly demanded due to their ability to be equipped with various features such as grippers, night-vision cameras, manipulator arms, CBRN sensors, and motion detectors.



The medium segment is projected to have a stable revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Medium-sized UGVs are capable of moving large objects and traversing difficult terrain. These vehicles are used by the military and civil security forces to detect and neutralize threats posed by EOD and IEDs. Leading companies are now focusing on producing medium-sized UGVs due to their useful applications. For example, L3Harris Technologies is producing the T4, a medium-sized UGV that utilizes haptic control. Two T4 systems have been produced by L3Harris for demonstrations and trials, and more pre-production is being readied.



System Outlook



The global unmanned ground vehicle market is segmented based on navigation systems into payloads, navigation systems, controller systems, power systems, and others.

In 2021, the navigation systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share. This is because the system is easy to use and reduces operator workload by utilizing simple image-based control mechanisms. Additionally, the navigation system incorporates real-time roll, pitch, and heading data with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver to maintain accuracy even in the case of a signal breakdown. These factors are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.



On the other hand, the payload segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in control, sensing, and computing that have enabled the development of advanced technologies that improve the vehicle's performance.



