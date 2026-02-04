Unnecessary Cervical Cancer Screening Persists in Women Over 65

New national data reveals wide state-level variation despite long-standing clinical guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite clear clinical guidance discouraging routine cervical cancer screening in older women, unnecessary testing remains common among women over age 65, according to new national findings from healthcare data and analytics leader Motive Medical Intelligence (Motive). The analysis reveals more than a four-fold difference in screening rates across U.S. states, highlighting persistent variation in clinical practice.

A nationwide analysis by healthcare data and analytics leader, Motive Medical Intelligence, shows that unnecessary cervical cancer screening remains common among women over age 65, despite long-standing clinical guidelines advising against this routine testing. The map (above) highlights state-by-state variation, with screening rates ranging from about 5% in top-performing states to 25% or more in others, underscoring nationwide gaps in adherence to evidence-based care for older women U.S.

Cervical cancer screening using the Papanicolaou ("Pap") test, and more recently a DNA-based human papillomavirus (HPV) test, dramatically reduced cervical cancer incidence in the U.S. But continued screening beyond the recommended ages offers little clinical benefit for women who have been adequately screened and have no history of cervical disease.

Cervical cancer screening guidelines from leading professional organizations -- including the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society -- recommend discontinuing routine screening after age 65 in women who have had adequate prior screening and no prior abnormal results.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises, "If you are 65 or older, you do not need screening if you have no history of cervical changes and either three negative Pap test results in a row, two negative HPV test results in a row, or two negative co-test [Pap + HPV] results in a row within the past 10 years."

Analyzing national data from more than 100 million patients, Motive found that inappropriate cervical cancer screening among women over age 65 remains widespread. Rates ranged from 5% in North Dakota and 6% in Minnesota to 25% in New York, with more than a four-fold difference across states. Several Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states demonstrated the highest rates of inappropriate screening, while states in the Upper Midwest and Mountain West showed lower, but still clinically significant, levels of overuse.

"Unnecessary screening can be harmful. False positive results can lead to unnecessary invasive testing and treatment, which may have side effects and complications," said Rich Klasco, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Motive, a leading healthcare data and analytics company advancing physician-level performance and value-based care. "As well, the emotional stress resulting from false positive results is an often-overlooked psychological consequence of over-screening."

The evidence supporting discontinuation of screening after age 65 is well established. In adequately screened women, the risk of developing new high-grade cervical lesions or cervical cancer is extremely low, while false-positive results become more common. As a result, ongoing screening in this population is considered low-value care and is not recommended by national guidelines.

Motive's analysis highlights meaningful geographic variation in adherence to these recommendations, suggesting differences in local practice patterns, clinician behavior, and health system incentives rather than differences in patient risk. Such variation represents an opportunity for targeted quality improvement and education efforts aimed at reducing unnecessary care.

"These patterns are not simply academic," said Julie Scherer, PhD, Motive's Chief Solutions Officer. "They translate into avoidable procedures, wasted healthcare resources, and patient harm -- exactly the outcomes that value-based care models were intended to prevent."

