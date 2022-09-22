Unparalleled Growth Drives Paramount Business Jets' Return to Inc. 5000 List

Company Seeks Qualified Charter Broker Professionals to Join its Expanding Global Team

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolstered by continuing strong demand for private jet travel and supported by a professional team utilizing the latest technology to assist their valued clients, international private jet charter broker Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) recently marked the company's latest appearance on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Published annually, the Inc. 5000 is a prestigious ranking of the most innovative and dynamic businesses in the country. The 2022 listing is PBJ's fourth appearance on the list, based upon a cumulative three-year growth rate of 175% and $35 million in bookings in 2021. The company is one of just four business aviation entities included among this year's Inc. 5000.

Paramount Business Jets Founder and CEO Richard Zaher attributed this latest recognition among the Inc. 5000 to PBJ's robust technological infrastructure, ethical business practices, and highly competent charter broker team that have enabled the company to grow quickly – booking more than 100 flights per month on average – yet also responsibly.

"Our proprietary charter platform enables us to work with a large pool of amazing people, all over the world," he said. "This professional, resourceful and ethical team is available to assist their clients 24/7/365 as the demand for international private jet charter service continues to expand."

The company's exponential growth has also led PBJ to increase its footprint into new markets across Europe and Asia, and Zaher emphasized the company is always seeking to add experienced and professional private jet charter brokers to support this expansion.

"We not only offer the highest commission model in the industry, but also a company culture founded on our core principles of ethics, competency, and teamwork, to provide PBJ clients the best possible experience," he said. "Our staff can work from their home, office or anywhere in the world, around their schedules, in an environment conducive to overall health, safety, and wellness."

Enabling this innovative work structure is PBJ's own highly sophisticated, proprietary private jet charter online technology platform. Developed over the last decade and a half, this platform enables PBJ's experienced charter broker team to quickly identify available aircraft for charter trips across the country and around the globe.

This platform also allows PBJ's professional charter brokers to offer VIP care and arrange concierge-level trip services ranging from inflight catering and rental cars on arrival and perform the company's exclusive and highly selective operator and aircraft safety audits for every flight.

"From the beginning, Paramount Business Jets has employed a nimble and diverse team of professional charter experts who value ethical business practices and exceeding their clients' expectations," Zaher concluded. "While our team may be spread out around the world, we all share the common goal of contributing to each other's success, and to the success and wellbeing of our clients."

Private jet charter brokers who share these values are encouraged to apply and join the PBJ team at [email protected]

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide aircraft charter brokerage and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

Media Contact:

Alexander Cohen

1-877-727-2538 Ext. 2

[email protected]

SOURCE Paramount Business Jets