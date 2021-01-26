Unqork and Arachnys Announce Partnership to Modernize Customer Onboarding Processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, and Arachnys , the market-leading provider of KYC, AML and EDD data, announced a strategic partnership to bring the next-generation of solutions to KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) processes. The partnership will integrate Arachnys' database of leading global KYC and AML data into Unqork's enterprise no-code platform, enabling Unqork's users to develop efficient, client-friendly KYC and AML review processes, all within a unified no-code platform. Integrating Arachnys' third-party data capabilities into the Unqork platform is the latest development in Unqork's efforts to help enterprise clients digitize their customer onboarding, servicing and monitoring processes.

The rigid protocols, extensive rule sets, and ever-changing KYC and AML rules required for customer onboarding and monitoring at financial service organizations have been obstacles for digital adoption, and left businesses bogged down with inefficient manual processes. The Unqork platform, which was designed to handle the complexity of regulated industries, has been deployed by some of the world's largest financial institutions to digitize their client lifecycle management functions. This partnership with Arachnys gives customers even more opportunity to automate these functions.

Unqork customers will have access to the Arachnys global data feeds through the Unqork platform, allowing them to build fully-digital KYC and AML processes that reduce the significant inefficiencies associated with traditional client onboarding and monitoring processes. The Arachnys integration allows users to access thousands of rich data sources while enabling easy company and director lookups and workflow logic. Customers will be able to customize the client review applications they build with Unqork to blend seamlessly into their company's specific environment and branding for consistent client outreach.

"Arachnys has revolutionized the KYC and AML processes by providing enriched, intelligent data. With the Arachnys data sets integrated into Unqork, businesses will be able to bring best-in-class KYC and AML processes to market faster than ever thanks to Unqork's unique no-code platform," said Rabih Ramadi, Head of Financial Services & Insurance at Unqork. "This partnership represents a critical step in Unqork's work to digitize the entire customer onboarding and monitoring process, to reduce costs, save time and improve outcomes for our clients."

David Buxton, Arachnys CEO & Founder added: "Making onboarding frictionless requires both innovative workflow solutions and accurate, automated data. We're thrilled to be integrating Arachnys screening and entity intelligence directly into customer touchpoints to help Unqork's customers reduce the friction of new customer onboarding and monitoring for even the most complex of cases."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

About Arachnys

Arachnys accelerates onboarding and monitoring by providing the best global KYC and AML data. Enriched, intelligent data on customers enables straight-through processing and means fewer customer touchpoints, less risk and quicker revenue. Founded in 2010, we've helped some of the world's biggest banks avoid regulatory fines and remediation costs while significantly improving operational efficiency. Visit arachnys.com .

SOURCE Unqork

Related Links

https://www.unqork.com

