Unqork and Lionpoint Announce Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, and Lionpoint Group , a global consulting firm for digital transformation in the alternative investments industry, today announced a strategic alliance. The two organizations are both active in supporting business strategy at financial institutions with best-in-class technology and Lionpoint has recognized that Unqork's unique enterprise no-code platform can address a number of their clients' goals.

"Asset managers are looking to fuse technology into their processes, through workflow and data integration. By connecting individual point systems into a comprehensive unit, they are able to drive operational alpha," said Jonathan Balkin, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Lionpoint. "There is growing demand from clients for 'low code' and 'no code' solutions that allow for customization, with little to no programming, eliminating the technical debt that plagues the asset management industry. Unqork is a great platform that empowers business users to have more control over the end solution than a coded implementation, and the ability to develop scalable applications at speed."

The new partnership combines Unqork's enterprise no-code platform with Lionpoint's deep industry expertise in alternative asset management to provide bespoke solutions for joint customers. Unqork is uniquely qualified to address Lionpoints' clients' goals, with a pure no-code platform designed to support the complexity, scale and security of applications deployed in regulated financial institutions, and help deliver mission-critical solutions significantly faster and at a lower cost than code-based methods.

In forming this alliance with Lionpoint, Unqork joins forces with one of the top alternative investment consulting firms known for conceptualizing and implementing end-to-end solutions and enabling clients to gain operational and technology efficiency. Lionpoint's robust presence in the UK will also assist Unqork's global go-to-market as the company continues to expand business in EMEA.

"The alternatives asset management space is on the cusp of a massive digital transformation, following in the footsteps of liquid securities asset management," said Christian Barrera, Vice President of Alliances and Ecosystem. "Lionpoint is one of the premier technology consulting providers transforming operations in this space and Unqork's no-code platform, with its ability to support mission-critical applications in regulated markets like alternative asset management, is the perfect solution for the moment. This partnership will bring game-changing solutions to market quickly for our joint customers."

To learn more, visit unqork.com/partners .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Lionpoint

Lionpoint provides consulting services for alternative investments and financial services organizations, across the front, middle and back office. Core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology road mapping and solution selection, and systems integration to solve complex operational and technology challenges. Visit us at www.lionpointgroup.com .

SOURCE Unqork

Related Links

https://www.unqork.com

