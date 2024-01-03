Unqork Announces New Leadership Hire Sonny Hashmi in Commitment to Public Sector

Former U.S. GSA Executive Sonny Hashmi Takes Helm as Unqork's Head of Public Sector, Leading Digital Transformation for Mission-Critical Initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading codeless platform, today announced that Sonny Hashmi has joined its leadership team as part of its strategic commitment to support government agencies. Hashmi will join Unqork as its Head of Public Sector, previously serving as the commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) where he oversaw the delivery of over $100 billion in products and services to federal agencies.

Hashmi joins Unqork after a milestone year for the company, which notably achieved FedRAMP authorization, enabling the adoption of its codeless platform by government agencies, and expanded its customer base of leading financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government organizations by 33% across 37 different regions.

Hashmi brings a deep understanding of the business challenges facing federal agencies and the role emerging technologies play in today's government landscape. At GSA, he notably led the IT cloud modernization strategy, and created a cloud computing and performance measurement roadmap for the federal government. In his new role, Hashmi will further government agencies' digital transformation efforts through the adoption of the Unqork platform, reducing legacy technology spend for government agencies and making it easier than ever to create digital experiences.

"As government agencies look to deliver new experiences and modernize processes, limitations in technology architectures and technical debt is increasing exponentially, leading to frustrating delays, cost escalations and limitations to agencies' ability to deliver results," said Hashmi, Head of Public Sector, Unqork. "The Unqork codeless platform is well poised to drastically improve the way that we build and interact with mission-critical applications, while reducing technical debt and cost to the taxpayers. I remain more dedicated than ever to adding value to our customers and helping them thrive with technology".

"At Unqork, we are dedicated to hiring talent that understands the needs and challenges of our customers inside and out," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder, Unqork. "Sonny is a perfect example of a leader that has our customers' best interests in mind, with a unique understanding of the full value that codeless architecture can unlock for public sector organizations in their digital transformation journeys."

About Unqork

Unqork is the first codeless development platform, reshaping how organizations create, manage and run their software applications without the constraints of traditional coding. Through Unqork's codeless architecture standard, Unqork is pioneering the next big migration beyond the cloud, freeing businesses from legacy code to propel their business forward. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, high-tech and health care. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

SOURCE Unqork

