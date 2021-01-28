Unqork Announces Rent Relief Application for State, Local Agencies Managing Newly-Available $25 Billion in Federal Rental Housing Aid

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced Unqork Rent Relief , a turnkey solution for state and local governments to manage and distribute new federal rent relief funding to residents in need. Unqork Rent Relief will serve a critical role in helping state and local agencies rapidly operationalize the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and distribute $25 billion of support to the millions of households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.

Unqork Rent Relief gives public agencies the ability to effectively and securely manage and distribute these funds at scale and in compliance with ERAP requirements. The application provides government agencies with:

Highly automated end-to-end workflows from pre-screening, through award determination and completion.

The ability to integrate with local databases and configure digital experiences for renters, landlords, administrators, housing specialists and program auditors.

Seamless integration with existing databases and systems, as well as third-party applications for identity validation, payment processing, and other services.

Enterprise-grade security standards for protecting sensitive data.

No-code flexibility to accommodate federal and local requirements, as well as future changes to the program (e.g., extensions, eligibility adjustments, additional funding, etc).

"State and local governments need technology to quickly and accurately determine who is eligible, and get them the money they need to support their families," said Cas Holloway, Head of Public Enterprise, Unqork. "Unqork's Rent Relief application is flexible enough to meet local priorities, and adapt as new relief programs come online. With robust auditing, analytics and reporting, the dedicated public servants running these critical programs can be confident in their decisions and focus on the people they've committed to serve."

Unqork is designed to support the complexity, scale and security that mission-critical applications in regulated industries require without creating a single line of code. Using Unqork, customers are able to build, deploy and manage solutions significantly faster than traditional coding methods thanks to Unqork's pure no-code platform that leverages a visual drag-and-drop interface.

Unqork is joined by strategic partner Witt O'Brien's, a national leader in crisis and emergency management, in bringing Unqork Rent Relief to state and local governments. Witt O'Brien's provides strategy and implementation tools to help ERAP program recipients with a host of operational and strategic aspects of program deployment including community outreach, call center and case management support, application review and reporting, and more.

"Witt O'Brien's is proud to partner with Unqork. This alliance brings together our firm's deep-seated grant management expertise with a best-in-class technology platform," said Brad Gair, Principal, Witt O'Brien's. "This collaboration couldn't have come at a better time. Together we can quickly distribute ERAP funds through innovative and compliant solutions to help reduce the number of evictions and homelessness for individuals and families negatively impacted by the pandemic."

Unqork Rent Relief is not the company's first solution to support the rapid deployment of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Last April, Unqork partnered with Deloitte to build and launch in one week an application enabling lenders to efficiently process loan requests through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In May, Unqork and KPMG worked with The Community Preservation Corporation to rapidly build and launch a mortgage forbearance solution to support new challenges in the housing industry caused by COVID.

To learn more about the Unqork Rent Relief application, visit Unqork.com .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

