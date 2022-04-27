Unqork Announces Spring 2022 Platform Update and Expanded Adoption of the Codeless Architecture Standard

An extensive set of new platform features allow enterprises to build better software, faster with no-code while enabling further support for a Codeless Architecture approach

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced its Spring 2022 Platform update, the first major platform update of 2022. The new platform capabilities deepen the existing benefits for developers building on Unqork, while also supporting Codeless Architecture, an open-standard approach to software development that allows organizations to build and run applications without ever thinking about the underlying code.

As enterprises continue to transform, they are often forced to choose between temporarily slowing - or even stopping - some portion of daily operations while they modernize applications, or continuing with business-as-usual until applications reach their end-of-life and must be addressed. Codeless Architecture frees companies from this choice, allowing them to build new applications that are compatible with their existing technologies, whether that be legacy code including low-code or siloed tools. This approach to modernization allows enterprises to build new software and realize the full potential of their existing applications – all without generating or seeing a single line of code.

With a Codeless Architecture, companies can:

Take a best-of-breed approach to innovation with a single source of truth for customer IP that is transparent and portable.

with a single source of truth for customer IP that is transparent and portable. Build an integrated ecosystem for their tech vendors of choice by unifying disparate applications.

for their tech vendors of choice by unifying disparate applications. Orchestrate complex business processes by automating in-depth workflows and manage complex routing logic.

by automating in-depth workflows and manage complex routing logic. Deliver branded digital experiences at scale for a seamless user experience.

The Codeless Architecture approach was born out of Unqork's no-code platform and the ability it gives customers to build mission-critical, complex applications without writing code. As more and more customers pursue a codeless approach, Unqork has unveiled a new set of updates to the platform that make it easier than ever for users to build complex applications by leveraging a robust set of codeless components.

Unqork's Spring 2022 Platform Updates include:

An enhanced Grid System that allows users to easily access, visualize and interact with their data at-scale. The intuitive configuration experience will enable customers to build Dynamic, Uniform and Freeform grids from the ground up, giving them the ability to quickly analyze data, optimize style and design flexibility and create bespoke layouts for data exploration at scale. The Grid System supports a wide variety of use cases like business logic and validation, simple or complex data entry, dashboards and data exploration.

that allows users to easily access, visualize and interact with their data at-scale. The intuitive configuration experience will enable customers to build Dynamic, Uniform and Freeform grids from the ground up, giving them the ability to quickly analyze data, optimize style and design flexibility and create bespoke layouts for data exploration at scale. The Grid System supports a wide variety of use cases like business logic and validation, simple or complex data entry, dashboards and data exploration. The Grid System will also be available to users via listings in the Unqork Marketplace - Grid Syntax Targeting & Output Types and Dynamic Index - which are foundational in helping users understand how to best leverage the grid system in their application builds.

The new Enterprise View provides users with a comprehensive overview of their Unqork environment. A suite of dashboards provides users with a holistic view of the health, progress and risk points of each application they've built, helping users monitor development progress and identify and address any vulnerabilities. Built entirely on Unqork's codeless platform, Enterprise View makes it easy for stakeholders across the enterprise - both technical and non-technical - to understand the health of their environment and the overall efficiency of the development process, thus ensuring that higher-quality applications are delivered to the end-user.

Expanding the first no-code Marketplace

Along with the platform updates, Unqork has released new listings to the Unqork Marketplace that enhance developer productivity and support a codeless environment, including:

A Google Translate integration that users can easily configure, giving apps built on Unqork the ability to leverage Google Translate to convert text from one language into another. ( View Listing )

integration that users can easily configure, giving apps built on Unqork the ability to leverage Google Translate to convert text from one language into another. ( ) A Webhook API Snippet to help Unqork users expedite the configuration of a standardized webhook in Unqork, ultimately saving users an average of 5 hours in application builds. This snippet was created in record time - less than two weeks - in response to user interest in this functionality. ( View Listing )

to help Unqork users expedite the configuration of a standardized webhook in Unqork, ultimately saving users an average of 5 hours in application builds. This snippet was created in record time - less than two weeks - in response to user interest in this functionality. ( ) A "For Loop" Snippet that allows a user to perform a looping action over a large set of data. This snippet helps users save hours in application builds compared to traditional code, for use cases like validating addresses or updating multiple submissions at once. It has quickly become the #1 listing in the Marketplace. ( View Listing )

"As a former Fortune 50 CIO, I know that leading enterprises want technology that just works for their business but the reality they face is much messier–multiple tabs, multiple tools, disconnected data and a jungle of legacy code that results in a lousy customer and employee experience," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and founder, Unqork. "Codeless Architecture allows Unqork's customers to modernize their business without disrupting it by giving that existing legacy mess a single, clean and modern interface, while still allowing them to create new applications faster and at a lower cost than using code to drive their business forward. All of these features further that mission to give our customers a better way to build and manage software with no-code."

About Unqork

Unqork's enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

