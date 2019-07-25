Unqork CEO Gary Hoberman to Speak at InsureTech Connect's Agent-focused Event

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork today announced that Founder and CEO Gary Hoberman will present on the mainstage at Agency Connect , InsureTech Connect's inaugural agent-focused event taking place before the conference on Sept. 23, 2019. During his presentation, Hoberman will unveil Unqork's latest innovation that will transform and simplify how today's agents coordinate with insurance carriers and customers to drive consistency in applications across the industry.

Agency Connect will focus on helping agencies and brokers thrive in the new digital-first, tech-enabled reality experienced by the wider insurance industry. The all-day event provides a forum for the agency and broker community to learn from one another as they navigate the challenges of increasing digitization, evolving policyholder expectations and the ongoing stream of emerging product segments.

"Insurtech is helping the insurance industry progress digitally, but agents are still bogged down by paper forms and legacy e-applications that cause negative user experiences for both agents and customers," said Hoberman. "I look forward to demonstrating Unqork's new capabilities at Agency Connect and discussing solutions to the industry's most troublesome problems such as time-consuming data entry, NIGO and lengthy sales lifecycles."

"Unqork has proven they know how to build scalable solutions for the insurance industry that make a real impact on the digitization journey. We are excited to see how they will take this track record of innovation and apply it to the agent and broker community," said Jay Weintraub, Co-founder & CEO of InsureTech Connect.

Unqork helps enterprises create complex, industrial-grade software on a single unified platform. Companies like Liberty Mutual, John Hancock, Nationwide and Goldman Sachs use Unqork to speed time to market, improve quality and reduce legacy maintenance.

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the largest global gathering of insurance innovation and digital transformation bringing together over 7,000 attendees from more than 60 countries. ITC 2019 will feature more than 275 leaders and entrepreneurs from across the insurance ecosystem as speakers throughout the three-day conference. The event takes place September 23-25 in Las Vegas.

About Unqork

Unqork is a next-generation application development platform that brings all of the tools required to build complex enterprise applications onto a single intuitive platform - enabling the "Do-it-yourself Enterprise." Some of the most innovative Fortune 100 companies are using Unqork to dramatically accelerate time to market, improve customer experiences, and reduce legacy maintenance costs. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://unqork.com .

About InsureTech Connect

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from 60+ countries this year. InsureTech Connect 2019, presented by Oliver Wyman, will be held September 23 - 25, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://insuretechconnect.com.

