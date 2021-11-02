Unqork Debuts a New Suite of Healthcare Integrations in the Unqork Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the launch of a new suite of healthcare integrations in the Unqork Marketplace , the first no-code marketplace. Pre-built integrations with Uber Health , Workpath , Ribbon Health and Infermedica will be accessible via the Unqork Marketplace as part of an extensive library of no-code assets that can be used to jumpstart healthcare projects and build enterprise software faster, at a higher quality and a lower cost than methods that depend on coding. As the first set of accelerators in the Unqork Marketplace designed specifically for healthcare customers, this launch opens the door for health plans, life sciences companies and providers to reap the benefits of the Unqork Marketplace.

"The pandemic has placed a spotlight on the direct link between software and patient care, demonstrating the necessity of digital capabilities for healthcare organizations," said Kara Dennis, Head of Healthcare, Unqork. "These new integrations connect Unqork's customers with leading health technology and services, allowing them to maximize the potential of Unqork's no-code platform to build best-in-class digital experiences. These solutions enhance a healthcare companies' ability to modernize patient and member experiences, and to optimize internal workflows."

Supporting at-home and on-site patient care

For healthcare organizations using Unqork to modernize member and patient experiences, the Uber Health and Workpath integrations provide essential capabilities for supporting on-site and at-home patient care, respectively.

Uber Health's HIPAA-enabled solutions support healthcare organizations by providing access to stress-free transportation for those they care for. By integrating with the Uber Health platform, Unqork customers will be able to efficiently configure an administrative interface for requesting and managing rides. Leveraging Uber Health, Unqork customers can (a) help their patients get to and from critical office visits, supporting patient retention and adherence to care plans; and (b) help study participants get to study sites, increasing the likelihood of attendance with a tech-forward approach.

Workpath enables healthcare companies to provide on-demand, in-home services by dispatching healthcare professionals to a patient's home from the company's nationwide network. The Workpath integration allows Unqork's customers to quickly configure scheduling capabilities directly in their applications. With Workpath's API, patients benefit from a white-labeled experience that allows them to provide their information, schedule an at-home visit at their convenience, receive confirmation and real-time notifications, and communicate with healthcare professionals.

These integrations support clinical trial enrollment and onboarding for life sciences companies, and enable enhanced member and patient services for payers and providers.

Enhancing member services

For health plans, providing modern, unified digital experiences for members has become essential. With Unqork, health plans can build prospect portals, member onboarding, and other member experiences with a wide array of self-service tools and health management recommendations, including:

Infermedica's medical guidance platform for pre-diagnosis and triage. Infermedica combines the latest clinical evidence with advanced machine learning to help patients and providers make important healthcare decisions with confidence. With the Infermedica integration, health plans can enhance their member experience with digital front door tools for improved diagnostic accuracy and triage guidance.

Ribbon Health's healthcare data platform provides critical infrastructure that payers, providers, and digital health solutions can use to enable accurate provider directories, reliable referral management, and efficient care navigation. Through the Ribbon Health integration, Unqork's customers can connect their member experiences with a provider database, giving members the ability to query for in-network doctors and filter to find the best fit for their criteria.

