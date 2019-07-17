Unqork Hires Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the DIY enterprise software company, today announced the hire of Ted Ranft as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Ranft will be responsible for expanding Unqork's presence and sales across domestic and international markets. Ranft's appointment follows the company's hire of former Bloomberg executive Cas Holloway in June 2019, who is leading its expansion into public enterprise.

"Over the last two years, Unqork has established a successful track record of working with the largest global financial services and insurance companies," said Gary Hoberman, CEO, Unqork. "As we enter our next phase of growth, Ted's expertise in building world-class international teams and developing go-to market strategy will be critical. Under his leadership, Unqork will be able to further expand into large and mid-market financial services and insurance customers as well as into adjacent industry verticals in public enterprise including real estate, construction and public sector."

Ted has more than 25 years of experience building both pre-IPO and public technology organizations, rapidly scaling teams from $1.5 million to $1.2 billion in annual bookings. Prior to joining Unqork, Ranft spent more than 10 years at VMware, holding several key leadership positions during the private and public stages of the company's growth, including VP EMEA Network & SDDC and Worldwide VP Global Accounts. Previous roles include most recently Chief Sales Officer at global SaaS security provider iboss, Worldwide VP Global Sales at Avi Networks (acquired by VMware) and SVP Americas and Global Accounts at ServiceMax (acquired by GE).

"I am excited to join Unqork's quickly growing team and leverage my experience scaling emerging technology organizations into global operations," said Ranft. "In addition to its innovative technology, Unqork has a deeply experienced leadership team that understands how to unlock business value. The company's ability to meet the business needs of the organization and deliver rapid business outcomes, all while co-existing with legacy systems, is unparalleled in the industry, and I look forward to accelerating its growth to new markets."

Ranft will be based in New York. He holds a BA from Michigan State University, an MBA from Saint Joseph's University, a master's degree in educational technology from George Washington University and is an alumnus of the Stanford Executive Program.

About Unqork

Unqork is a next-generation application development platform that brings all of the tools required to build complex enterprise applications onto a single intuitive platform - enabling the "Do-it-yourself Enterprise." Some of the most innovative Fortune 100 companies are using Unqork to dramatically accelerate time to market, improve customer experiences, and reduce legacy maintenance costs. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://unqork.com .

