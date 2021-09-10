Unqork Partners with Indelible Solutions to Bring Program Management Expertise to Public Sector Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced it has entered into a partnership with Indelible Solutions , a national management consulting and advisory firm. Through the partnership, Unqork's customers will benefit from Indelible's expertise in grants administration, case management and community engagement, allowing them to maximize the potential of software built using Unqork's no-code platform. The partnership will address a variety of use cases across the public sector, beginning with an effort to help states administer the U.S. Treasury's Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides up to $9.96 billion to support the country's most vulnerable homeowners.

The partnership will help tackle many of the challenges that public sector agencies often face in launching new software and public initiatives. Unqork's no-code platform allows its public sector customers to accelerate the development of complex, mission-critical applications, helping them launch new, high-quality software faster and at lower cost than methods that rely on coding. With Indelible's end-to-end program management expertise, customers will maximize the potential of new products and ensure that the initiatives are reaching residents in need of support.

To streamline and accelerate HAF distribution, Indelible and Unqork will offer comprehensive program administration, community outreach and application review to ensure benefits are rapidly deployed to eligible residents. Through a custom application, states will be able to quickly validate identity, residence, income and financial relief sought, all in a detailed case review interface. This solution easily integrates with the ecosystem of mortgage lenders, all while staying compliant with the U.S. Treasury Monthly and Quarterly Reporting requirements and other funding sources.

Indelible, a minority-owned, Florida-based firm, has the expertise and knowledge to help ensure that housing assistance funds are directed to where they're most needed. Indelible has engaged with Miami-Dade County to support the administration of Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds for tenants and landlords whose incomes have been devastated by COVID-19, where distribution of rent relief funds outpaced surrounding areas in Florida.

"By combining Unqork's no-code software with Indelible's industry-leading consulting, outreach, and project management expertise, we've unlocked a powerful partnership that can deliver the technology and support that our public sector customers need to launch new products quickly and at-scale," said Theresa Ward, Head of State and Local, Unqork. "We look forward to working with Indelible, starting with our efforts around Homeowner Assistance, where our partnership will help states bring relief to those who need it most."

"We are excited about the partnership we've developed with Unqork," said Mikhail Scott, Director of Governmental and Corporate Relations with Indelible. "Reports across the country reflect a disparity in effectively deploying relief funds with programs like Emergency Rental Assistance and other benefits initiatives. We understand that there is no cookie-cutter approach to this process. Combining our team's understanding of case management and community outreach with Unqork's no-code platform will allow us to provide equitable solutions that are tailored and designed for the communities that we serve."

To learn more about Unqork's solutions for the Public Sector, visit unqork.com .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

About Indelible Solutions

Indelible Solutions is a Florida-based, minority owned business with a proven track record of working with state and local governments to effectively execute programs, ensuring they are equitable and accessible to those who need them the most. To learn more, please visit: https://indelible-solutions.com/ .

SOURCE Unqork