Unqork's Enterprise No-Code Platform to be Incorporated in Kennesaw State University's FinTech Curriculum

NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced it has entered into an agreement with Kennesaw State University (KSU) to use Unqork's no-code platform in the classroom as part of KSU's FinTech program which is part of the Georgia Fintech Academy diversity workforce initiative. By adding Unqork to the curriculum, KSU students will have the opportunity to learn through experimentation, allowing them to conceptualize and then create enterprise-grade software solutions -- all without writing a single line of code.

To start, the Unqork platform will be incorporated into the curriculum for one of the core courses in the FinTech minor, Digital Payments Security, which is also taught to students throughout the University System of Georgia. Students will get to experience every stage of the enterprise-software development lifecycle, taking their ideas from a concept all the way to production. Over time, KSU plans to increasingly include the Unqork platform into a wider curriculum across FinTech courses.

This approach is a natural fit for KSU, which has built a FinTech program that values experiential learning opportunities throughout its curriculum and delivers the Digital Payments courses for the Georgia Fintech Academy. KSU students are able to work alongside industry leaders and partners like the Georgia Fintech Academy to gain real-world experience.

"The Georgia Fintech Academy is excited to launch four digital payments courses instructed by Kennesaw State University," said Tommy Marshall, Executive Director at the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia. "The opportunity students have to engage the Unqork platform to create payment prototypes is unique and powerful."

By removing coding as a barrier to software development, Unqork helps expand the pool of individuals who can be involved in the software development process. KSU has already seen the positive impact this can have - enrollment for this fall's Digital Payments Security course has broadened beyond Computer Science majors, to include students from a wide variety of majors.

Unqork was designed specifically for highly-regulated industries like financial services, where it helps customers get to market faster while enhancing quality and lowering costs for development and maintenance. As enterprises face increasing pressure to digitize, more and more enterprises are turning to no-code for their software development. Gartner estimates that by 2024, low-code and no-code software will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity. For the next generation of software developers, knowing how to use a platform like Unqork is an essential skill that will offer them a competitive edge in the job market.

"Kennesaw State University values student success, which is visible in our commitment to enhancing applied learning opportunities for our students," said Dr. Khawaja Saeed, Chair of the Department of Information Systems and Security at KSU. "The partnership with Unqork enables us to integrate innovative fintech curriculum offered through the Department of Information Systems and Security at the Coles College of Business with hands-on experience on the leading enterprise no-code platform. Unqork's platform democratizes application development which aligns with our objectives of making the fintech space accessible to students with diverse interests and backgrounds. We are excited that through this collaboration, students will not only design and develop innovative solutions, but also test them in a real world environment."

"This collaboration offers various career opportunities for our students, which at the end of the day is a major source of motivation for us as an institution," said Humayun Zafar, Fintech Program Coordinator and Professor of Information Security and Assurance at KSU.

"Knowing how to use Unqork's no-code platform opens so many doors for young graduates," said Rabih Ramadi, Head of Financial Services and Insurance, Unqork. "We highly admire Kennesaw State University's innovative approach to experiential learning. We are excited to partner with them on this new initiative, and help arm their students with the knowledge and skills that will help them excel in the world of software development."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

About Kennesaw State University

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 41,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the second-largest university in the state. The university's vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 126 countries across the globe. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu .

About the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia

The Georgia Fintech Academy is a diversity workforce initiative for the fintech industry. Over 2800 students have engaged in Fintech Academy courses and programs. 30% of these students are women and 71% are from underrepresented groups. Over 300 students are placed into fintech internships and full-time jobs through involvement with the Georgia Fintech Academy.

https://www.georgiafintechacademy.org/

