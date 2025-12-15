Multiyear agreement spans Breeze BC jersey patch and player's lounge naming rights, highlighting Thorne's commitment to women's performance

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy today announced a multiyear partnership with Thorne, a leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions for athletes, in a move that makes Thorne both the Official Sports Nutrition partner of the league and the jersey patch partner of Breeze BC. It marks Thorne's first official women's sports partnership, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting women athletes. Thorne will now also be the second club-specific jersey patch partner across Unrivaled.

UNRIVALED NAMES THORNE AS OFFICIAL SPORTS NUTRITION PARTNER

Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. With one of the largest NSF Certified for Sport product suites available, Thorne is a trusted resource for countless professional athletes underscoring its commitment to athlete performance, wellness, and development. Thorne will elevate Unrivaled's on-site nutrition resources by providing NSF Certified for Sport products – including Whey Protein Isolate, Magnesium Bisglycinate, Creatine, and more – to enhance fueling and recovery options for athletes. Additionally, Thorne and Unrivaled will together build an innovation platform that pioneers research and product development in the underserved women's sports science space.

"Unrivaled has redefined the standard of support elite female athletes deserve. Thorne shares in that vision, and the synergy is natural," said Susan Borchardt, Director of Performance and Recovery at Unrivaled. "Their incredibly clean, research-backed products will enhance our player care—together we'll elevate performance, optimize recovery and promote overall wellness for the women of this league."

In addition to their placement on the left shoulder of Breeze BC jerseys this season, Thorne will have naming rights for the expanded player's lounge at Sephora Arena. Built around player needs and feedback, the redesigned player lounge directly addresses what players have asked for and need when it comes to post-workout and post-game health, with Thorne products at the center of a new refueling station in the space. Thorne will also appear in-arena through displays with broadcast-visible signage.

"Unrivaled is raising the bar for women's sports, and we're proud to support that momentum," said Colin Watts, Thorne CEO. "Thorne is committed to providing athletes with science, innovation, and resources they need to perform and recover at the highest level. Our NSF Certified for Sport products are rigorously tested for purity, potency, and efficacy, giving athletes supplements they can trust. By investing in Unrivaled players today and in their futures, we're helping advance women's sports performance and supporting athletes in reaching new heights, backed by the highest level of science and innovation."

During the offseason, Unrivaled expanded with two new clubs – Breeze BC and Hive BC – with the Breeze featuring standout athletes Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, and Dominique Malonga. Unrivaled's second season will tip off on January 5, 2026. For more information and to stay up to date with league news, visit unrivaled.basketball and follow @UnrivaledBasketball. To learn more about Thorne and its product offerings, visit Thorne.com and follow @thornehealth.

About Unrivaled:

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, providing participating players equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success. Launched in January 2025, Unrivaled features the current top women's basketball stars in the world across eight clubs for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. To learn more, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

About Thorne:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its owned facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

