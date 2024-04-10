Unrivaled Sports Acquires YTH Sports, Operators Of Soccer Youth And All-American Series Events

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports , a leader in world-class youth sports experiences and top-tier facilities, announced today the acquisition of YTH Sports, the operators of Soccer Youth, a nationwide event series celebrating young athletes. This expansion follows Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chernin Group's recent launch of Unrivaled Sports.

With the acquisition of YTH Sports, Unrivaled Sports expects to welcome nearly 600,000 athletes and 1.2 million attendees in 2024 through its 13 owned and operated properties, including Ripken Baseball® facilities, Cooperstown All Star Village, Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, We Are Camp, and the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village.

"YTH and its Soccer Youth brand align with our mission to enrich young athletes' lives through unrivaled sports experiences," said Amanda Shank, Executive Vice President of Unrivaled Sports. "Similar to the incredible feedback we hear across our other properties in other sports, the soccer athletes and their families love participating in the All-American Series. This was the ideal acquisition to add soccer to the Unrivaled Sports umbrella."

YTH Sports, a groundbreaking youth sports company, is known nationwide for its Soccer Youth brand and All-American Series, which will host 20 events in 13 states and Canada this year, reaching thousands of players representing 40 states and multiple countries. The acquisition marks Unrivaled Sports' first venture into soccer, signifying a move to diversify and enhance its youth sports offerings. YTH's founder, Scott Hacker, and his team will integrate into Unrivaled Sports, bringing expertise in developing innovative individual player events and programs.

"Joining Unrivaled Sports is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Soccer Youth brand and our athletes nationwide," said Hacker. "We look forward to building new programming that will continue to elevate the youth sports experience.

Hacker first partnered with Ripken Baseball® in 2023 to launch the All-Ripken Games , which features talented youth baseball and softball players who compete at Ripken Baseball's facilities nationwide. The All-Ripken Games are part of the Unrivaled Sports family through Ripken Baseball®.

About Unrivaled Sports

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with a significant strategic investment by The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports oversees a diverse portfolio of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, and Action Sports. Unrivaled Sports' portfolio includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force Parks™, Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, We Are Camp, and the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village. Unrivaled Sports has partnerships in Baseball with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., and in Action Sports with 5-time Olympian Shaun White. All of its properties are committed to providing young athletes with world-class experiences, development opportunities, and platforms to excel. Learn more at playunrivaled.com .

