Unrivaled Sports Announces Long-Term Investment in Twin Creeks Sports Complex

Twin Creeks Sports Complex to undergo major enhancements as Unrivaled Sports deepens its commitment to Bay Area youth sports

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, today announced the acquisition of Twin Creeks Sports Complex, a recreational landmark in Santa Clara County and the broader South Bay community.

As new leaders of this complex, Unrivaled Sports will invest in Twin Creeks and partner with the communities in Santa Clara County to enhance and expand local and national youth sports opportunities at the facility. Unrivaled Sports plans to preserve the legacy of Twin Creeks while elevating the venue through thoughtful property improvements and diverse sports programming to welcome even more athletes and their families.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Twin Creeks Sports Complex into our growing network of premier youth sports venues and to work hand-in-hand with the communities in Santa Clara County to usher in the next chapter of this long-standing facility," said Wade Martin, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO, Baseball of Unrivaled Sports. "Our commitment is to elevate Twin Creeks into a truly top-tier sports venue — investing in the improvements and enhancements needed to create a best-in-class experience for athletes, families and fans for years to come."

Unrivaled Sports plans to invest millions in targeted facility upgrades that will elevate the quality of play and improve the overall experience for athletes and families at Twin Creeks. The company has a proven record of transforming and revitalizing youth sports venues — including recent enhancements across Ripken Baseball facilities and Big League Dreams in Manteca, California — and is ready to bring that same level of investment and care to the next chapter of Twin Creeks.

"The Santa Clara County Parks Department welcomes Unrivaled Sports as our new partner to operate Twin Creeks," said Todd Lofgren, Director of Santa Clara County Parks. "This partnership reaffirms the Department's commitment to providing and increasing access to outstanding recreational opportunities within a diverse regional park system for all Santa Clara County residents. Twin Creeks provides local youth spaces to recreate, supporting healthy lifestyles and better public health outcomes for all."

As part of the Unrivaled Sports family, Twin Creeks will offer a diverse range of programming for local youth athletes, including leagues, clinics and multi-sport opportunities. By expanding the youth sports programming at the facility, Unrivaled Sports aims to enrich the recreational landscape of the South Bay while supporting the next generation of athletes.

Unrivaled Sports will also work to evolve Twin Creeks into a destination property for both regional and national youth sports events. With a proven history of transforming facilities into vibrant sports hubs, Twin Creeks will be elevated in ways that attract families, athletes and teams from across California and beyond.

"San Jose has long established itself as a premier destination for world-class sporting events, a reputation we at the San Jose Sports Authority have worked hard to build since 1991," said John Poch, Executive Director of the SJSA. "Unrivaled Sports' investment in the Twin Creeks Sports Complex is fantastic news for our city and the entire South Bay."

"Their commitment to creating 'best in class' facilities and bringing their national network of elite youth tournaments to San Jose aligns perfectly with our mission to drive economic development and civic pride through sports," Poch continued. "We are confident this will bring the best of the best youth tournaments for baseball, softball and soccer to the Capital of Silicon Valley, creating tremendous opportunities for young athletes and significant positive economic impact for our community."

Additional Commentary on Unrivaled Sports' Acquisition of Twin Creeks Sports Complex:

"Unrivaled Sports has proven to be a fantastic partner," said Toni Lundgren, City Manager of Manteca, California, the location of Big League Dreams Manteca. "Their quick work in securing the lease and making improvements demonstrates their commitment to our community."

"It is incredibly exciting for this community to be working with Unrivaled Sports," said Danny Ayala, General Manager of Nor Cal Valley Baseball. "Unrivaled Sports and Ripken Baseball are true professionals and have been terrific to work with. Their presence in northern California will bring the best competition to the area and make for amazing events. Youth sports are in good hands with Unrivaled Sports and Twin Creeks"

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports, the nation's leader in youth sports experiences, delivers best-in-class experiences for young athletes, their families, and communities through a diverse set of brands across youth sports venues, properties, and programming. Unrivaled Sports has welcomed some of the most iconic names in youth sports into its growing family of brands including Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball Experiences, Unrivaled Sports ForeverLawn Park, Rocker B Ranch, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, and We Are Camp action sports. From hosting tournaments to powering hometown leagues, Unrivaled Sports is committed to delivering formative, memory-making experiences to hundreds of thousands of young athletes and their families across the country.

Learn more at unrivaledsports.com and follow @unrivaled.sports

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

602-502-2793

SOURCE Unrivaled Sports