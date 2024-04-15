Unrivaled Sports Further Bolsters Baseball And Softball Division With Acquisition Of Diamond Nation Sports Complex In New Jersey

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports, a leader in world-class youth sports experiences and top-tier facilities nationwide, announced today the acquisition of Diamond Nation, a premier baseball and softball facility in Flemington, NJ. This expansion follows Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and The Chernin Group's recent launch of Unrivaled Sports, which oversees seven prominent baseball and softball facilities through Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, and Sports Force Parks™.

Over 3,000 teams and 45,000 participants play at Diamond Nation annually, adding to the vast reach of Ripken's efforts to encourage youth development and fun through baseball and softball camps, tournaments, and instruction. Across all Unrivaled Sports properties, the company expects to welcome over 600,000 athletes and 1.3 million attendees annually through its 14 owned and operated properties.

"With the addition of Diamond Nation, we are enhancing our commitment to youth baseball and softball, building on the legacies of the Ripken Experiences and Cooperstown All Star Village," said Wade Martin, CEO of Unrivaled Sports' baseball division. "Diamond Nation will play a major role in advancing our vision of shaping young athletes through elite training, operational excellence, and memorable experiences."

Founded by Jack Cust, Sr., Diamond Nation has been renowned for its facilities and dedication to baseball and softball excellence since 2009. MLB players who previously played or trained at the facility include Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees, Anthony DeSclafani of the Minnesota Twins, Mike Ford of the Cincinnati Reds organization, and retired major leaguers Rick Porcello and Anthony Ranaudo.

"This partnership is a continuation of our family's vision for Diamond Nation," said Jack Cust, Sr. "Our players and families will benefit tremendously from the additional resources available through a national effort to enhance the youth sports landscape."

Diamond Nation features five 90-foot diamonds, two youth fields, and a state-of-the-art indoor training facility, and attracts teams from across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. In addition to tournament programming, Diamond Nation operates its own club teams, the Diamond Jacks, and player development training programs at the venue. In addition to founding the complex alongside his father, former Oakland Athletics outfielder Jack Cust III and his two brothers have helped guide the facility's operations and growth. The Cust family will continue to play a vital role in its operations moving forward.

About Unrivaled Sports

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with a significant strategic investment by The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports oversees a diverse portfolio of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, and Action Sports. Unrivaled Sports' portfolio includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force Parks™, Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, We Are Camp, the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, and Soccer Youth. Unrivaled Sports has partnerships in Baseball with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., and in Action Sports with 5-time Olympian Shaun White. All of its properties are committed to providing young athletes with world-class experiences, development opportunities, and platforms to excel. Learn more at playunrivaled.com.

