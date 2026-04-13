Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Forecast 2026-2031: Liquid Segment Holds 85.64% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global unsaturated polyester resin market is projected to grow from approximately USD 11.95 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 15.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.71%. Growth is primarily supported by rising demand from wind turbine blade manufacturing, lightweight components in electric vehicles, and ongoing infrastructure development, particularly across Asia-Pacific. However, increasingly stringent VOC regulations and environmental concerns are moderating market momentum. In addition, volatility in raw material prices, especially maleic anhydride, continues to influence cost structures and supply strategies. While Asia-Pacific leads in overall consumption, North America and Europe are increasingly focusing on low-styrene and sustainable resin alternatives, with innovation centered on recycled and low-emission materials.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Rising Use in Wind Turbine Components

Growing offshore wind projects are pushing demand for composite materials, with UPR widely used due to its cost efficiency and suitability for large blades. At the same time, stricter sustainability rules are encouraging the use of recyclable resin blends, improving end-of-life handling and reducing environmental impact.

Expansion in Automotive and Mobility Applications

The automotive sector continues to adopt UPR-based composites for lightweight and durable parts, especially in electric vehicles. Manufacturers are focusing on materials that offer fire resistance, structural stability, and reduced emissions, while advanced molding techniques help meet regulatory and performance needs.

Infrastructure Growth Across Emerging Economies

Rapid urban development in Asia is driving the use of corrosion-resistant UPR materials in construction projects. These resins are preferred for pipelines and structural applications due to their durability, lower costs, and longer service life, alongside increasing emphasis on sustainable building practices.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The unsaturated polyester resin market reflects steady demand linked to construction, automotive, and industrial applications, with trends supported by observable production and end-use activity. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent research frameworks and validated industry inputs, offering balanced, decision-relevant insights grounded in verifiable data."

For a full breakdown of unsaturated polyester resin market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/unsaturated-polyester-resin-upr-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Segmentation Overview:

By Raw Material

Maleic Anhydride

Phthalic Anhydride

Propylene Glycol

Styrene Monomer

Others (Additives, Initiators)

By Product Type

Ortho-resins

Isoresins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Other Types

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Transportation

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Gain Region-Wise Analysis and Localized Coverage, Including the Japanese Edition: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/unsaturated-polyester-resin-upr-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Companies:

Allnex GmbH

AOC

Ashland

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Crystic Resins India Pvt. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

INEOS

Interplastic Corporation

Polynt S.p.A.

Scott Bader Company Ltd

SWANCOR

U-Pica Company

Xinyang Technology Group

Zhangzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited