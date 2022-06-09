Unstoppable Domains' Web3 Diversity Initiative Reaches 114 Partner Companies and Launches its HQ in the Metaverse

Launched in March 2022 with a $10 million grant from Unstoppable Domains, Unstoppable Women of Web3 is a diversity and education group that focuses on training the next generation of talent, with a goal to onboard women to Web3. Since its launch, the organization has helped train more than 35,000 women through its educational sessions on YouTube Live and Twitter Spaces.

Partners recently joining the initiative span from NFT projects to media companies, including Altered State Machine, Amber Group, Athlete Tech Group, Bit2me, Blockchain Berkeley, BrainTrust, BWBC (Black Women Blockchain), Canurta, Celsius, Citi Ventures, Coindesk, Constellation, DressX, Eco, EveWorld, EverRise, Eyes of Fashion, Female Quotient (FQ), Figment, Filebase, Girl with Secrets, HerDAO, litecoin Foundation, Magic Labs, Metaangelsnft, MetaIntro, MetaPrideLand, Metaverse Summit, MGD (MetaGammaDelta), Mintgate, MOD Tech Labs, NFT Paris, Pinata, PraSaga, Project Galaxy, Phantom, Rogue Fox Guild, Trailyn Ventures, Trailyn VC, Unit, VaynerX, VegaXHolding, Wavelets Entertainment, Women Tribe, Wow Pixies. They join existing partners such as Deloitte, Google Cloud, OpenSea, Gemini, Bitstamp, Blockchain.com, Polygon, and Consensys.

"VaynerX is thrilled to partner with the Unstoppable Domains team on this critical initiative — bringing more people from under-represented backgrounds into the world of Web3 via education," said Avery Akkineni, President, VaynerNFT. "Web3 is for everyone, and it's our responsibility to ensure the next iteration of the internet is one that welcomes and champions diversity and inclusion."

WoW3 is also launching a metaverse headquarters in partnership with Decentraland. The Unstoppable Women of Web3 Headquarters is the first-ever metaverse education destination. Unstoppable Women of Web3 is on a mission to actively build an equal, democratized, and decentralized future. With a mission to make web3 accessible for all, L+R, the design technology consulting firm, collaborated with Unstoppable WoW3 to develop and build the beautiful interior and exterior space to celebrate the potential of digital inclusivity. The building design was inspired by the female architect Zaha Hadid, whose work stands out for its visually engaging and organic form style.

Built with inclusivity in mind, the WoW3 Headquarters will allow individuals, partners, and collaborators from across the world to meet for live-streamed events, connect, and learn about the possibilities of Web3. The headquarters will showcase leaders in Web3, including WoW3's100 Inspirational Women in Web3, and will offer unique opportunities for collaborative events and initiatives with its partner organizations. For more ambitious explorers, we have a direct line for market leaders and startups worldwide to connect with Unstoppable Women of Web3. Unstoppable Women of Web3 Headquarters serves as a launchpad for supporting women to learn, participate and drive diversity into the Web3 world.

"I'm thrilled to assist the launch of the Unstoppable Women of Web3 HQ in Decentraland on behalf of the Decentraland Foundation. In March 2022, at the launch of Unstoppable WoW3, Decentraland pledged to participate in building a more inclusive and decentralized future that encourages the onboarding of women into web3," said Marja Konttinen, Marketing Director, Decentraland. "We're honored to host the initiative's HQ in Decentraland and cannot wait to present our community with a welcoming space where collaboration and learning can take place in the metaverse. We hope to see you there!"

"We're committed to building a more welcoming and diverse Web3, where everyone has a seat at the table," said Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President at Unstoppable Domains and the Founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3. "Now, with more than 100 partners and a headquarters in the metaverse, we're creating the community and resources people need to harness their superpowers."

Along with virtual sessions, Unstoppable Women of Web3 hosts live networking events at major tech and crypto conferences including SXSW, Consensus, and NFT.NYC. Its next live events will be June 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas and June 20, 2022 in New York City. Sandy Carter and her team publish a '100 Most Inspirational Women of Web3' list which includes Mila Kunis, Reese Witherspoon and Paris Hilton, as well as a Speakers Bureau, so that conference organizers have easy access to female experts who can speak about crypto, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 at their events.

To learn more about Unstoppable Women of Web3 or to become a member, please visit https://unstoppablewow3.com/ .

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and Web3 digital identity platform. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving users full ownership and control. NFT domains can be used to transact across a growing number of apps, wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, and to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera or through a browser extension on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

About L+R

L+R is an international Strategy Consulting Firm and Digital Studio. The award-winning team turns insights into action. Learn more at http://levinriegner.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Ditto PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains