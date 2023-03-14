UNSW Sydney Further Accelerates its Procurement Transformation Journey with Ivalua

The Ivalua platform represents the first, truly integrated technology deployment at UNSW Sydney as the organization plans to digitally transform its procurement operations.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and KPMG Australia, today announced that after successfully implementing its Contract Management and Supplier Repository solutions, UNSW Sydney (UNSW) has also adopted an automated supplier import and a just-in-time user provisioning system.

UNSW is a public university with two campuses in Sydney and one in Canberra. Ranked third in Australia and 29th globally for graduate employability, UNSW is a leading research-intensive university with more than 60,000 students and a research community of over 7,000.

UNSW selected Ivalua after identifying that its previous system would not be able to meet the university's evolving legislative, operational, and internal reporting requirements.

In 2021, UNSW launched Program Ignite with multiple streams of activity to transform and streamline the finance function. One of these streams was to develop and successfully transform the procurement management system. UNSW Sydney needed a robust modular platform with long-term flexibility that could be rapidly implemented, module-by-module, to achieve a rapid time-to-value and address significant pain points for the procurement team.

In particular, UNSW was looking for a solution to ensure contract compliance with the Government Information Public Access (GIPA) Act. Facilitating collaboration between departments, especially legal and procurement, was key. Contracts are negotiated without the involvement of the procurement team, but still must be tracked for Commonwealth and state government's regulatory purposes. With around 6,500 primarily external users, digitizing and simplifying this process was crucial.

The implementation of Ivalua's Contract Management solution, coupled with future enhancements, is the foundation of the University's broader procurement transformation.

"Ivalua's best-of-breed capabilities across Contract Management met our public sector-specific requirements and the platform's flexibility allowed us to digitize and streamline key processes, and encourage seamless cross-department collaboration", said William Bailey, Director of Procurement at UNSW. "We look forward to continuing our procurement transformation journey with Ivalua".

"We were pleased to be able to make a contribution to UNSW's procurement digitization journey by providing insights on external better practice to help the University effectively meet its requirements", said Nic Hellier, Director in KPMG's Sourcing & Procurement Advisory practice.

"Thanks to KPMG's expertise across Australia and in the public sector, we are delighted to support UNSW's procurement transformation roadmap. This represents an exciting milestone in Ivalua's growing customer community in Australia and New Zealand", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognised as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

