UNTAPPD FOR BUSINESS ANNOUNCES A NEW INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Untappd for Business is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to allow restaurants to automatically update Untappd menus whenever any change is made in Toast.

Untappd for Business has evolved into a prominent leading digital marketing solution for the hospitality industry, offering features such as database-backed food and beverage menu creation, management, and deployment (digital, print, QR code), website creation, and the ability for businesses to claim their Untappd profile to enhance their digital footprint and SEO.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

Untappd for Business is expanding its ecosystem with a new integration that syncs menus directly from Toast. With this integration, venues can automatically import all menu items managed in Toast, including food, beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, into Untappd for Business in just a few clicks. Users can also adjust menu item attributes during the syncing process, allowing them to review the automatic data mapping and make adjustments as needed. This includes refining details such as item categories, container types, and other key menu information to ensure everything displays exactly as expected.

"Untappd for Business continues to evolve as a connected platform that makes running a restaurant, bar, or taproom more seamless," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "By linking Toast's POS capabilities directly to Untappd menus, we've automated one of the most time-consuming parts of managing a food and beverage program, enhancing the guest experience, and delivering even greater value to our mutual partners."

About Untappd for Business:

Trusted by nearly 20,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, and other food & beverage retailers in over 75 countries globally, Untappd for Business is the leading food and drinks menu publishing and promotional platform. Leveraging extensive databases of beer, wine, and spirits items and dozens of ready-made templates for digital, print, QR code, and website menus, Untappd for Business provides customers with mobile- and web-based software to build and edit menus in a fraction of the time of competing solutions. Additionally, Untappd for Business provides rich website-building tools as well as promotional and data insights capabilities.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Agudelo, Jack PR for Next Glass

[email protected]

SOURCE Untappd