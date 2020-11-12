Untappd Partners With SevenRooms To Provide Guest Experience Tools For Restaurant And Brewery Operators

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd , the leading global social media app for beer and breweries, today announced a partnership with SevenRooms, a fully-integrated, data-driven guest experience platform for the hospitality industry, to provide restaurants, bars and breweries with the tools needed to operate safely. Prior to the pandemic, a majority of restaurants and bars operated their reservations systems manually. Capacity limits have created a new need for streamlined ticketing and communication systems to allow businesses to operate efficiently. By providing access to SevenRooms' CRM-driven platform, Untappd for Business is providing restaurants and bar owners with an advanced system to maximize revenue and enhance the customer experience.

SevenRooms is a fully-integrated, data-driven guest experience platform that helps hospitality operators unlock the full revenue potential of their data. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, the end-to-end platform enables operators to build direct guest relationships, deliver exceptional experiences, and, ultimately, drive more repeat business.

"Like most industries, the food and beverage industry is facing new challenges today that have not been faced before, which is putting a massive strain on operations," said Trace Smith, CEO of Untappd. "At Untappd, we believe in the power of technology to provide solutions to even the most difficult obstacles, which is what our partnership with SevenRooms is all about. We are excited to complete this partnership to be part of the solution for restaurants and bars everywhere."

Untappd for Business provides software for restaurants, bars and breweries to increase their reach and visibility and engage with customers digitally. Through this partnership, Untappd for Business customers will be eligible for discounts to SevenRooms' guest experience platform, enabling a complete ecosystem of tech solutions from reservations and waitlist to digital menus and contactless payment to ensure the safety of customers and staff. Through access to both systems, restaurant and bar owners will be able to continue to provide a personalized experience for guests, using technology to provide a high-touch, tailored experience that prioritizes health and safety.

"In this new era for hospitality, restaurants, bars and breweries should look to technology to help them navigate changing regulations, updated operational procedures, and shifting business priorities," said Joel Montaniel, CEO & Co-Founder at SevenRooms. "Using SevenRooms, Untappd clients will have access to a wide array of tools that will help them address the new needs of their guests, from online reservations and virtual waitlists, to events and experiences -- both in-person and online. This partnership will enable operators to deliver on the types of experiences that drive repeat business, all while keeping health and safety at the forefront. In this new world, partnerships like ours provide a strong technological framework for operators to open safely with the guest experience in mind."

This offering will be immediately available for Untappd for Business customers. Those who are interested can submit a request for information via the following links: Restaurant | Brewery.

About Untappd

Founded in 2010, Untappd is the world's largest social beer app, with over 8 million users globally. Individuals can "check-in" and rate beers at bars, restaurants, breweries and a host of other venues as well as view friends' profiles to toast and comment on their beer choices. Additionally, the company provides menu publishing software to over 18,000 businesses worldwide. www.untappd.com

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a fully-integrated, data-driven guest experience platform that helps hospitality operators connect data across the guest journey. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, the end-to-end platform enables operators to automatically drive revenue and profitability by leveraging data to build direct relationships, deliver exceptional experiences, and increase repeat visits & orders. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and Providence Strategic Growth, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Bloomin' Brands, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Jumeirah Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, sbe, LDV Hospitality, Zuma, Altamarea Group, Major Food Group, AELTC, Chase Hospitality Group, D&D London, Corbin & King, Live Nation and Topgolf. The company was recently included on Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces for 2020 and Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2020 lists. www.sevenrooms.com.

