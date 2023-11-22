Untapped Potential: Antibody Discovery Market to Surge to US$17.14 Billion by 2034 as Pharmaceutical Giants Focus on Orphan Drugs | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Propelled by the increasing focus on rare diseases and the overall expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, the demand for antibody discovery services is skyrocketing. This comprehensive report delves into the antibody discovery market forecast, company share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, market dynamics and challenges, and strategic growth initiatives.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Market Study of Antibody Discovery Market by Phage Display from 2024 to 2034



The global antibody discovery market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,652.2 million in 2024, driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2034 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 17,142.7 million by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions, which have become more common, facilitating the pooling of resources and expertise for antibody discovery.

Research and development efforts are increasingly focused on multifunctional antibodies that can target multiple pathways or antigens simultaneously, expanding therapeutic possibilities. Antibodies play a crucial role in diagnostics, and the expansion of diagnostic applications, such as in the detection of biomarkers and infectious agents, contributes to the growth of the antibody discovery market.

Advances in understanding of immunology, particularly the role of antibodies in immune responses, drive the identification of novel targets and the development of antibodies for various therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Single cell antibody sequencing technologies enable the characterization of individual B cells, providing insights into diverse antibody repertoires and facilitating the discovery of rare and potent antibodies. Combinatorial antibody libraries, which involve the generation of diverse antibody variants, contribute to the identification of antibodies with improved binding affinity and therapeutic properties.

Increasing attention to pediatric medicine has led to the development of antibody therapies specifically designed for children, addressing the unique challenges and requirements in this patient population. The success of immunotherapies, especially in oncology, has prompted exploration into other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases, broadening the application of antibody based treatments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global antibody discovery market was valued at US$ 7,158 .3 million by 2023-end.

.3 million by 2023-end. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR By method, the phage display segment to account for a share of 41.0% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, antibody discovery market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.2%.

By 2034, the market value of antibody discovery is expected to reach US$ 17,142.7 million .

"Increased understanding of the role of antibodies in neurological disorders has spurred research and development efforts to discover antibodies for conditions like Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis" says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Antibody Discovery Market Research Report Coverage

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 7,652.2 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 17,142.7 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7.2 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Method

Antibody Type

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Twist Bioscience

Charles River Laboratories Genscript Technology Corporation

Biocytogen

Sartorius AG

Fairjourney Biologics S.A

Creative Biolabs













Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the antibody discovery market are Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Evotec, Twist Bioscience, Charles River Laboratories, Genscript Technology Corporation, Biocytogen, Sartorius AG, Fairjourney Biologics S.A, and Creative Biolabs, among others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022 , Bio Techne executed a substantial acquisition, incorporating Namocell into its portfolio. The strategic move not only broadens the array of products of the company, but also diversifies its capabilities into gene therapy development, cell engineering, cell line development, single cell genomics, and antibody discovery.

, Bio Techne executed a substantial acquisition, incorporating Namocell into its portfolio. The strategic move not only broadens the array of products of the company, but also diversifies its capabilities into gene therapy development, cell engineering, cell line development, single cell genomics, and antibody discovery. In 2020, AbCellera announced a multi year strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery of antibodies targeting up to nine therapeutic targets selected by Lilly.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global antibody discovery market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the antibody discovery market, the market is segmented on the basis of method (phage display, hybridoma, and others), antibody type (humanized antibody, human antibody, chimeric antibody, and murine antibody), and end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research laboratory, and academic laboratory), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

