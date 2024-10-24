Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Selects Augmentir as its Connected Worker Solution to Digitally Enable its Fully-Connected Shop Floor

One of the largest suppliers of dairy products in Europe uses Augmentir to digitize SOPs, step-by-step guides, shift handovers, quality data collection, checklists, capture analytics on production activities, and digital skills management.

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, the provider of the world's leading connected worker solution, announced today that it was selected by Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller (UTM) to digitally transform their production facilities.

Augmentir's industry-leading connected worker platform enables digital collaboration and execution across the manufacturing value chain. The platform is used to digitize and optimize frontline work across a range of use cases, including autonomous and preventive maintenance, quality, safety, and operations. Momentum is building across the manufacturing industry, with more than 80% of today's manufacturing leaders deploying CFW solutions. This paves the way for a new digital landscape enabling frontline workers in new and innovative ways.

"Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller is excited to accelerate our digital transformation journey with Augmentir, helping us realize a fully digitized frontline operations," stated Dominik Caliebe, Digital Transformation Manager from UTM. "After an evaluation of connected worker vendors, we selected Augmentir due to its advanced features, breadth of platform capabilities, and ease of use for our frontline workers. In our biggest site in Leppersdorf, we have over 1,000 paper forms that we use every day that we are rapidly converting into Augmentir Smart Forms to simplify analytics and auditability, and we are expanding across the Group to support several use cases in operations, maintenance, quality, and safety."

With several international production sites, UTM uses Augmentir to fully connect and digitally transform shop floor activities across its global locations. Augmentir serves as a unified mobile interface for the Group, enabling operators and frontline staff to learn how to operate equipment, troubleshoot issues, execute standard work, and track plant maintenance activities. This includes digitizing and optimizing SOPs, step-by-step guides, shift handovers, quality data collection, checklists, capture analytics on production activities, as well as digital skills management - including delivering training programs, competence acquisition, and execution follow-up.

"We are proud to be part of this transformation at Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, and are honored to be selected as the company's global connected worker solution," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "As the future of industrial work is being reshaped by technological advances, we are excited to work with innovative companies like UTM who use Augmentir to facilitate their workers' access to critical information they need daily to keep production lines performing at the highest levels of quality and throughput."

To learn more about Augmentir, visit www.augmentir.com .

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's leading Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

About Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

In the dairy segment, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller manages the business of subsidiaries in continental Europe and Great Britain with strong, independent brands: Müller, Landliebe, Weihenstephan, Sachsenmilch and Käserei Loose.

Private labels and basic dairy products such as butter, UHT milk, lactose powder and whey protein complete the portfolio. In addition to the milk processing subsidiaries, the packaging company Optipack and Müller Naturfarm, one of the largest fruit processing companies in Germany, are also part of the Group.

Activities in the field of convenience food also come under the umbrella of the Group. The product range thus also includes well-known brands in the fish & deli, sauces and dressings segment.

CULINA Group is the market leader in chilled and ambient logistics services for the British food and beverage industry. In Germany, CULINA Deutschland and EMHAGE complement the logistics portfolio. www.muellergroup.com

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.