UNTUCKit Extends NewStore Partnership After Platform Achieves 19% Sales Uplift YoY and 40x ROI

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore announced today the extension of its partnership with UNTUCKit . The renewal highlights the significant value the NewStore Unified Commerce Platform has delivered over the past six years, cementing the brand's position as one of the world's fastest-growing and most innovative omnichannel retailers.

Since going live in 2018, UNTUCKit has expanded its store footprint from 25 to more than 80 locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. During that time, the organization quickly achieved a 40x return on its initial investment thanks to the incremental revenue driven by the platform's omnichannel features. In the last year alone, that translated to a 19% uplift on UNTUCKit's bottom line.

"When we re-evaluated the market, many vendors claimed to offer a lower total cost of ownership, but none were able to unlock growth in the same way as NewStore," said Aaron Sanandres, Co-Founder and CEO, UNTUCKit. "There is much talk about the promise of omnichannel in retail today, but it is clear that NewStore has the only platform to enable a truly unified customer experience across all our channels."

The NewStore Unified Commerce Platform was purpose-built for brands like UNTUCKit because it can support complex use cases and large-scale operations without stitching multiple bespoke systems together. NewStore does this by providing an all-in-one enterprise solution instead of a plug-in marketplace, which is inefficient and unreliable at scale. Also, thanks to the platform's API-first architecture and robust integration capabilities , it works seamlessly with the other components of UNTUCKit's tech stack to be the central source of truth for the brand's retail operations.

"NewStore has been an invaluable partner for us along the omnichannel journey. Its user-friendly design has reduced our training resources, and the productivity increases we've seen allow us to do more with less," said Kaitlin Gottlieb, Senior Director of Omnichannel, UNTUCKit. "Their collaborative approach has also empowered us to influence platform updates and new features. The clienteling solution is a great example of that. Not only has it boosted our bottom line, but it has also emerged as a key marketing channel, enabling us to forge deeper connections with our customers."

UNTUCKit was the first customer to pilot the NewStore Clienteling solution, and it has played a significant role in shaping the product. This collaboration has transformed the brand's business, with clienteling transactions accounting for 11% of all store sales over the past four quarters. On top of that, customers using this service are typically UNTUCKit's most dedicated shoppers, leading to a 14.5% higher Average Order Value (AOV) than standard store transactions. These results exemplify the power of partnership in driving innovation and delivering tangible results.

"Partnership and innovation are at the core of what we do at NewStore. While some solutions may suit smaller operations, we excel in providing scalable, robust technology for high-growth brands," said Mike DeSimone, CEO, NewStore. "Our clients benefit from real-time inventory management, seamless omnichannel integration, and a stable platform that drives significant sales uplift and operational efficiency. We are committed to future-proofing retail businesses, ensuring they thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like pants, polos, tees, Henleys, sweaters, jackets, and sport coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and jackets for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit UNTUCKit.com.

About NewStore

NewStore provides a Unified Commerce Platform for global retail brands that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore provides the world's most advanced Omnichannel POS and Shopping App with built-in order management, inventory, clienteling, and loyalty. Leading retail organizations, such as Burton, Faherty Brand, Fossil Group, GANNI, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, UNTUCKit, and Vince, rely on NewStore to make every store a top door, every associate a top performer, and every customer a super fan. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

