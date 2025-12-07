Unveiled in Abu Dhabi: the Shell Helix Ultra "Lightning Red" - the engine oil chosen by Scuderia Ferrari, with an exclusive global launch on TUHU.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell today unveiled the upgraded Shell Helix Ultra Lightning ('Lightning 2.0' hereafter) engine oil in Abu Dhabi. As the selected engine oil for the Ferrari racing team, Lightning is Shell's first product line to carry the iconic Ferrari-Red design, further strengthening its unmistakable track-born identity.

Positioned as one of the top-tier products within the Shell Helix Ultra family, the upgraded Lightning series will be launched exclusively across all TUHU channels, delivering Chinese drivers a next-generation engine oil experience defined by powerful performance and comprehensive protection.

100% Power Retention — A New Benchmark for High-Performance Engine Oil

The Lightning series is powered by Shell PUREPLUS Technology—Shell's revolutionary process that converts natural gas into crystal-clear base oil. This super GTL base oil is 99.5% pure, forming the foundation of a fully synthetic engine oil engineered to deliver ultimate performance.

Backed by stronger molecular bonds, Lightning forms a protective film rapidly under high pressure and heavy-load conditions. It provides 52% better anti-wear protection compared with conventional API SP oils, ensuring the engine maintains 100% power performance for up to 20,000 km.

The upgraded series is also approved by major OEMs including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen, making it widely suitable for luxury models such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Lightning is now fully available on the TUHU platform. Users can order genuine Shell Helix Ultra Lightning engine oil via the TUHU App and enjoy one-stop professional service at TUHU workshops nationwide.

Racing Technology for Daily Driving — TUHU x Shell Bring Track Innovations to Consumers

As China's automotive aftermarket rapidly evolves, drivers' expectations for engine oil have shifted from "basic reliability" to "higher performance, longer protection, and greater peace of mind." Beyond technical parameters, consumers increasingly value real driving sensations — instant response, smooth power delivery, and long-term engine cleanliness.

Leveraging TUHU's digital insights and large user base, TUHU and Shell identified the rising demand for stronger performance, quicker response, and stable protection. The two companies jointly accelerated the integration of track-proven innovation into consumer engine oils.

During the development of Lightning, TUHU and Shell brought cutting-edge racing technologies into consumer-grade engine oil, enabling everyday drivers to enjoy the same exhilarating power delivery once reserved for the track. This collaboration truly brings to life the concept of "Racing Technology for Everyday Use."

A TUHU spokesperson commented: "TUHU will continue to strengthen its supply-chain capabilities and expand its premium product offerings in the car-care service market. Our goal is to make world-class products and technologies more accessible, allowing more drivers to enjoy high-spec services at competitive prices."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840245/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840061/updated_EN_photo.jpg