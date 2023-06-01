Unveiling Day 2 of the London Blockchain Conference

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an exciting line-up featuring Yves Mersch as the Speaker of the Day. Brace yourselves for an enlightening session where Yves will delve into current and pending regulations in the EU and UK, sparking crucial discussions on global blockchain adoption and regulatory frameworks.

Day 2 of the London Blockchain Conference sets the stage for 'Reducing Risk & Improving Trust with Blockchain'. We are thrilled to have Ben McKenzie, US actor, author, and Crypto Commentator joining us for a panel discussion on 'Regulation to Enable the Growth of Blockchain and Digital Currency'. A series of power-packed sessions aimed at mitigating risks and ensuring trust in the blockchain ecosystem, regaining customer confidence amidst scandals across the industry and On-chain vs Layer-2 scaling, will guide you and your organization in creating a robust blockchain roadmap.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the game and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders shaping the future of blockchain. Stay tuned for more updates on unlocking the potential of blockchain and get ready to revolutionize your approach to risk management and trust-building.

