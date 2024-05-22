Unveiling Key Insights from Day Two of The London Blockchain Conference

As the inaugural London conference continues into day two, attendees heard from industry experts on Reducing Risk & Improving Trust with Blockchain.

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference continued to captivate attendees with yet another day filled with informative and thought-provoking speakers. The discussions revolved around crucial topics such as regulatory frameworks for Digital Currencies, enabling the growth of blockchain and Blockchain Venture Capital.

Today we heard from Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur, Investor and Author of "The Diary of a CEO", who kickstarted Day 2 with a fireside chat with Mark Lobel from the BBC. He delved into how B2B enterprises can adapt, thrive, and stay ahead in an ever-changing marketplace. The session highlighted the dynamic landscape of B2B interactions in the digital era, exploring innovative strategies, emerging trends, and invaluable insights to empower businesses for success.

Other sessions included:

Universal Plastic and Next-Gen Verification: Blockchain, AI, and Social Engagement – Alvaro Bravo , CEO of Universal Plastics, discussed how technologies like Blockchain and AI revolutionise verification processes, making them user-friendly and accessible to all and how the Universal Plastic initiative is a prime example of how these technologies can draw corporate interest and promote environmental responsibility.

– , CEO of Universal Plastics, discussed how technologies like Blockchain and AI revolutionise verification processes, making them user-friendly and accessible to all and how the Universal Plastic initiative is a prime example of how these technologies can draw corporate interest and promote environmental responsibility. The Role of Governments in Fostering Innovation – A distinguished panel including Dean Armstrong KC from Maitland Chambers, Alun Cairns MP of UK Parliament, Tom Spiller , Legal Director (Rosenblatt), Stefan Kromolicki from APCO, Mayor Hillary Schieve from City of Reno, and Elizaveta Palaznik, Independent Consultant, discussed whether effective policymaking and government intervention can catalyse growth and societal progress or if the market should determine its destiny.

– A distinguished panel including Dean Armstrong KC from Maitland Chambers, Alun Cairns MP of UK Parliament, , Legal Director (Rosenblatt), from APCO, Mayor from City of Reno, and Elizaveta Palaznik, Independent Consultant, discussed whether effective policymaking and government intervention can catalyse growth and societal progress or if the market should determine its destiny. Currency of Tomorrow: Navigating the Future of Money – This session featured insights from Amarachi Amaechi , Co-founder at Bitpowr Technologies Inc, Kaj Burchardi , Head of Emerging Technology at Boston Consulting Group, Vincent Mele , Founder at Otranto, Blake O'Donnell , Partner at Punter Southall Law , and Simit Naik, Director, Commercial & Strategy at nChain. They dissected emerging trends, technological innovations, and regulatory dynamics shaping the next era of monetary systems.

– This session featured insights from , Co-founder at Bitpowr Technologies Inc, , Head of Emerging Technology at Boston Consulting Group, , Founder at Otranto, , Partner at Punter , and Simit Naik, Director, Commercial & Strategy at nChain. They dissected emerging trends, technological innovations, and regulatory dynamics shaping the next era of monetary systems. Navigating the Academic Landscape of Blockchain Research: Opportunities, Challenges, and Collaborative Initiatives – Alessio Pagani , Research Director at nChain, dived into the latest blockchain research within academia, examining the opportunities, challenges, and real-world impacts stemming from blockchain innovation in higher education.

– , Research Director at nChain, dived into the latest blockchain research within academia, examining the opportunities, challenges, and real-world impacts stemming from blockchain innovation in higher education. Monetizing Strategies for Content in Web3 – This session featured Utkarsh Amitabh , CMO, at 5ire, Anuradha Chowdhary , Founder of ZeroTo3 Collective, Tony Mugavero , CEO of Rad, and Sunny Jiang , Founder of MaasDAO, who presented innovative strategies for content creators to thrive in the decentralized , blockchain-powered ecosystem of Web3. They discussed how Web3 technologies can revolutionize content creation economics, enabling them to establish new revenue streams and engage with their audiences in novel ways.

– This session featured , CMO, at 5ire, , Founder of ZeroTo3 Collective, , CEO of Rad, and , Founder of MaasDAO, who presented innovative strategies for content creators to thrive in the , blockchain-powered ecosystem of Web3. They discussed how Web3 technologies can revolutionize content creation economics, enabling them to establish new revenue streams and engage with their audiences in novel ways. Breaking Barriers: Paving the Way for the UK to Emerge as a Global Digital Asset and Emerging Tech Hub – Professor Naseem Naqvi MBE, President of British Blockchain Association, Sean Kiernan , Founder of Greengage, and Marcus Foster , Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition, dissected the puzzle pieces required for the UK to lead the global tech race.

– Professor Naseem Naqvi MBE, President of British Blockchain Association, , Founder of Greengage, and , Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition, dissected the puzzle pieces required for the UK to lead the global tech race. Mining and Transaction Processing: How Mining Will Evolve Post-Halving – Jim Niemeijer Partner at Pantheon, Kurt Wuckert Jr , Chief Bitcoin Historian and Co-Founder of GorillaPool, and Jacopo Gil Casas , VP Business Development & Strategy, CS Global Energy explored the upcoming Bitcoin halvening event's impact on miner profitability. They discussed Bitcoin mining economics, the difference between mining subsidies and transaction fees, and why mining operations need to turn into transaction processors to compete in the future.

– at Pantheon, , Chief Historian and Co-Founder of GorillaPool, and , VP Business Development & Strategy, CS Global Energy explored the upcoming halvening event's impact on miner profitability. They discussed mining economics, the difference between mining subsidies and transaction fees, and why mining operations need to turn into transaction processors to compete in the future. Block Dojo Global Venture Builder – the audience heard from two lively speakers who demonstrated Blockchain use cases driving value today. The first was Michael Olagunju , CEO of ExamSolutions – the multi-modal AI learning platform. Michael discussed ExamSolution's unique B2C and enterprise offering for STEM-based learning, via an AI model which captures a student's responses as they're written, and offers feedback in real-time. Today, the company is amongst the world's largest online exam preparation providers, with over 4,000 video tutorials and live streaming support. Next up was Robin Russel , co-founder of Satva Trust - the ClimateDataTech company leveraging blockchain technologies to drive decarbonisation. Satva provides independent data on ship emissions and fuel consumptions, enabling global benchmarking across the world's fleet in real-time.

– the audience heard from two lively speakers who demonstrated Blockchain use cases driving value today. The first was , CEO of ExamSolutions – the multi-modal AI learning platform. Michael discussed ExamSolution's unique B2C and enterprise offering for STEM-based learning, via an AI model which captures a student's responses as they're written, and offers feedback in real-time. Today, the company is amongst the world's largest online exam preparation providers, with over 4,000 video tutorials and live streaming support. Next up was , co-founder of Satva Trust - the ClimateDataTech company leveraging blockchain technologies to drive decarbonisation. Satva provides independent data on ship emissions and fuel consumptions, enabling global benchmarking across the world's fleet in real-time. Best Practices For Enterprise Blockchain Adoption: Tibor Mérey – MD and Partner at Boston Consulting Group - discussed why he remains bullish on Web and Blockchain. Tibor shared lessons from 150+ blockchain and web3 projects BCG has done in the enterprise space. He outlined the four burning questions any blockchain or web3 project needs to answer: i) Does it matter? ii) Will it work? iii) Can we win? iv) Will it grow?

