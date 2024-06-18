Unveiling of New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream as America's First Entertainment and Learning Center

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to encouraging people to find their heroes and achieve their best, the New Jersey Hall of Fame unveiled its Entertainment and Learning Center today at American Dream before a crowd of supporters, inductees, and elected officials, including Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy. The center will be open to the public on June 28th.

New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream video.

"We are incredibly excited that America's first state-focused Entertainment and Learning Center will be right here in the Garden State," said Governor Phil Murphy. "Located at American Dream, the space will embrace our rich history and celebrate the achievements of over 230 outstanding New Jerseyans. This Center will serve as a testament to our one-of-a-kind entertainment culture and supply knowledge and inspiration for generations to come."

The 10,000-square-foot Entertainment and Learning Center, now the permanent home for New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees, boasts state-of-the-art exhibits. These include a simulated space ride called "Fly Me to the Moon," where visitors can experience the thrill of space travel. For music enthusiasts, there's a karaoke stage where they can sing alongside holograms of Gloria Gaynor, Wyclef Jean, Frankie Valli, and other musical legends. Also, for those interested in the arts, visitors can interview holograms of Danny DeVito, Jason Alexander, Connie Chung, Laurie Hernandez, and other notable Jersey greats in the "Late Night Jersey" Television Studio.

"Through education and entertainment, we are inspiring people to realize their dreams by becoming their best," added Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "So, there's no better place to be than here at American Dream!"

"The State of New Jersey boasts a rich history full of iconic moments and legendary heroes, which will now be celebrated for the world to see at American Dream," notes Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. "We are excited to inspire our guests with leading entertainers, athletes, and influential individuals from the arts, education, science, and public service sectors at this one-of-a-kind Entertainment and Learning Center."



Added President Steve Edwards, "The soul of the New Jersey Hall of Fame mission is based on the concept of Areté, Ancient Greek wisdom that means the act of actualizing one's highest and best sense of self, with a moral excellence of character, and for the greater good. Our inductees have indeed realized their Areté, and are heroes who inspire others to do the same."



ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME

Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 15 ceremonies for more than 230 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, including Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3-million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as THE GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro, Sesame Street Learn & Play and New Jersey Hall of Fame. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, Watches of Switzerland, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Canada Goose, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, world renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus Live! and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

