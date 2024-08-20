Unveiling REEP Equity's Strategic Expansion: Introducing REEP3Prop

A Multifamily Investment Opportunity

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Equity, a vertically integrated multifamily real estate firm based in San Antonio, Texas, has unveiled REEP3Prop, to expand its already substantial portfolio in the "Texas Triangle" region. This region is witnessing a population influx, bolstering its economic resilience amidst national inflation trends.

The REEP3Prop portfolio introduces a closed-end investment opportunity to accredited investors across three distinct communities in thriving submarkets.

The Oaks of Kingwood:

152 units within a highly sought-after supply-constrained master-planned community in Northeast Houston





Located in the third wealthiest zip code in the Greater Houston Area .





. The only apartment zoned to the top-ranked schools of Bear Branch Elementary School and within walking distance of Creekwood Middle School.

Sunrise at Atascocita:

A 141-unit community nestled in a prestigious neighborhood ranked within the nation's top echelon for income levels.





Near amenities like airports, parks, and recreational facilities, this property offers residents unparalleled convenience and comfort.

The Meadows at Anderson Mill:

A 100-unit property in Austin , close to major highways for an easy commute to downtown.





, close to major highways for an easy commute to downtown. Surrounded by affluent single-family residences





Across the street from Westwood High School , ranked #2 in the Austin Area

All three properties have been under the same ownership for at least 20 years, and 100% of the units are classic in style, creating an excellent opportunity to benefit from REEP's proven value-add and modernization strategy.

"REEP's distinctive edge stems from our in-house Management Company, REEP Residential, which synergizes the operational execution of the investment cycle seamlessly," said Jacob Garza, Founder of REEP. "By tying together asset management processes and implementing value-enhancing strategies, we are able to deliver sustainable cash flow, equity appreciation, and risk mitigation for our investors."

For accredited investors, this trio of properties provides the opportunity to capitalize on diversification, discounted purchase prices, attractive fixed-rate financing terms, tax benefits, and a promising outlook of over 19.6%+ average annual returns, 1.97X+ Equity Multiple, 8.3+% Average Cash on Cash, with a 7% preferred return.

The funding deadline for the REEP3Prop, which encompasses 393 units, is September 13. The acquisition closure is anticipated in mid-September.

Interested investors are invited to join Jacob and Arleen Garza in an exclusive webinar tailored for accredited investors on Tuesday, August 27th at 7 p.m. CDT to delve deeper into this exciting investment prospect. Registration details can be accessed HERE.

