Unveiling Sourcepass Microsoft Center of Excellence with 11th Acquisition: Big Green IT

Sourcepass announces the launch of California-based Microsoft Center of Excellence facilitated by the acquisition of Big Green IT, expanding their expertise in Microsoft Copilot, Teams, Azure, and Microsoft 365 Cloud solutions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced its acquisition of nationally recognized Microsoft Cloud experts, Big Green IT. Based in Rocklin, California, Big Green IT marks Sourcepass' eleventh acquisition since March 2022.

Founded by a team of Microsoft Cloud and Hybrid experts in 2012, Big Green IT was built with the mission of connecting enterprise businesses to the Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem. Building upon the Microsoft Cloud platform, they have added their expertise through consulting, licensing, implementation, and support. Big Green IT's clients have been afforded modern infrastructure with an ecosystem of products and services that are secure, built to work together, supported, and able to grow and pivot as their business needs.

Establishing a Microsoft Center of Excellence and expanding their presence on the West Coast have been key initiatives for Sourcepass. The acquisition of Big Green IT has enabled Sourcepass to make significant strides toward achieving these objectives. The timing aligns perfectly with the introduction of groundbreaking AI technologies such as Microsoft Copilot. Leveraging Big Green's strong partnership with Microsoft, combined with Sourcepass' industry-leading client experience platform, Quest, and its top-tier 24/7 support and cybersecurity solutions, assures a mutually beneficial outcome for their clients.

"The Big Green IT team has a forward-thinking approach centered on their client's success," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "Together, our job is to allow our clients of all sizes to best compete on a level playing field with any Fortune 500 competitor."

"This merger presents an opportunity to align with a leading global IT organization, Sourcepass," said Jeff Rogers, CEO and General Manager of Big Green IT. "This merger opens the doors to a 24x7 global support team, Cyber Security Advisory Services, a diverse range of Managed and Co-managed service offerings, and more."

For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is the industry's fastest growing IT service provider, focused on providing an IT experience that clients love. We are owned and operated by technology, cybersecurity, and managed services experts who are passionate about delivering impactful IT services and solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.