Unveiling the Hottest Trends in Children, Baby, and Maternity Products at the 134th Canton Fair

News provided by

Canton Fair

01 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") showcases a diverse array of high-quality products from October 31st to November 4th. Exhibitors represent five major categories including Toys, Children Baby and Maternity, Fashion and Home Textiles. As the exhibition section lately adjusted from Phase 2 to 3, Children Baby and Maternity section, with its exhibition area increasing from 11,000 to approximately 20,000 square meters, has attracted particular attention from buyers from all over the world.

Continue Reading

Shifeng Cultural Development Co., Ltd. is gearing up to unveil an impressive lineup of products, encompassing electronic and electric remote control toys, alloy car models, among a diverse range of offerings. One of the standout attractions is the Buzz Penguin, an extraordinary electronic smart toy for various early education and educational features, including intelligent parroting and the ability to play songs by tapping on a desktop. Moreover, this exceptional toy's wings and bamboo dragonfly respond and rotate in sync with the music, making it a reliable companion for entertaining and cultivating children's musical sensibilities. To access more information about the company, please click on https://goo.su/lQ13c.

Hubei Little Sun Baby Products Co., Ltd. showcased a range of top-notch baby strollers with aluminum alloy frames at the Canton Fair. The stroller and bassinet feature a dual-fold design, significantly reducing the stroller's folded size for easy storage and portability. The wheels of these strollers are made using PV integrated molding process, ensuring high wear resistance and shock absorption. They can be used on all types of roads, offering a safer and more comfortable ride for your little ones. For more information on the strollers, visit https://goo.su/VRp7VfD.

Huzhou Youtao Clothing Co., Ltd. ("Youtao") made a splash at the Fair with its innovative swimsuits and Lolita skirts. The swimsuits, made from unique patented fabrics, are a perfect blend of quality and style, while the Lolita skirts, inspired by traditional clothing styles, are infused with imaginative Chinese design elements, creating a unique and trendy style. "We have amplified our endeavors in patented fabric and accessory research and development. At the Canton Fair, we anticipate presenting our comfortable, health-conscious, and vibrant children's clothing products to a global audience." said Mr. Wu, Director of Sales of Youtao. Visit https://goo.su/eXl0UHF for more details.

A wide range of maternity, baby, and children's items were showcased at the 134th Canton Fair, offering scientifically-backed, diverse, and high-quality products and care solutions. For further details about the exhibition, please visit the Canton Fair's official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or contact caiyiyi via [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

Embrace Exquisite Living with Innovative Personal Care Products at the 134th Canton Fair

Embrace Exquisite Living with Innovative Personal Care Products at the 134th Canton Fair

At Phase 3 of the 134th Canton Fair onsite, held between October 31st and November 4th, "Personal Care Products" exhibition section has been...
Découvrez l'univers enchanteur de l'esthétique chinoise à travers des produits céramiques quotidiens à la 134e Foire de Canton

Découvrez l'univers enchanteur de l'esthétique chinoise à travers des produits céramiques quotidiens à la 134e Foire de Canton

L'exposition sur site de la 134e Foire d'importation et d'exportation de Chine (la « Foire de Canton » ou « la Foire ») entame sa deuxième phase,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Toys

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.