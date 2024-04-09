Unveiling the Latest Edge-AI Enabled LIPSedge 3D Cameras and 3DxAI Edge Accelerators at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPS Corporation, a global leader in 3DxAI solutions, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking edge-AI enabled 3D cameras and 3DxAI edge accelerators at Embedded World 2024. Crafted to revolutionize intelligent robotic and factory automation applications, these innovations mark a new era in advanced vision edge-AI technology.

The newest lineup of edge-AI enabled 3D cameras, including the LIPSedge S205p, LIPSedge AE430, and LIPSedge AE470, are active stereo cameras integrating embedded AI System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. Specifically engineered to address the evolving demands of real-time processing for intricate 2D and 3D image data, these cameras empower developers with onboard edge computing and Image Signal Processor (ISP) capabilities for image processing and Deep Neural Network (DNN) inferences. This significantly reduces bandwidth latency and ensures heightened reliability for uninterrupted 24/7 operations.

The LIPSedge S205p is the winner in Embedded World's Embedded Award 2024 program, in the Embedded Vision category. Powered by Ambarella's CV2 CVflow® edge AI perception SoC, this camera delivers high-resolution RGB-D data at full frame rates, furnishing developers with the premium image data that is essential for constructing and deploying 2D and 3D machine vision applications. Boasting features such as wide field of view (FOV), extended-range capabilities, global shutter functionality, and exceptional accuracy, the LIPSedge S205p excels across diverse applications, including Vision Guided Robotics (VGR), Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR), industrial automation, and safety. Additionally, it supports industrial 3D frameworks such as OpenNI, OpenCV, ROS/ROS2, Halcon, Nvidia Isaac, and more.

LIPS is also proud to unveil the new LIPSedge SDK 1.X, offering a unified development framework, structure, and tool repository. Built on OpenNI2, the LIPSedge SDK 1.X streamlines development efforts with interfaces and example codes tailored for major Industrial Frameworks and Applications such as ROS/ROS2, NVIDIA Isaac, MVTec Halcon, OpenNI, and OpenCV. Furthermore, it supports open-root edge computing development, enabling Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to swiftly port their applications using QEMU while accommodating NN frameworks like TensorFlow, Caffe, and Ambarella's CVflow.

Introducing the LIPSedge F110 3DxAI Edge Accelerator, the world's premier NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier-based PCIe endpoint-mode edge accelerator. This innovative device empowers a single x86 system to scale up and pre-process multiple 3D camera streams with minimal latency while executing AI inference, all while maintaining low CPU utilization. Setting a new standard as the inaugural product of its kind, it enables end-users to harness both x86 and NVIDIA Jetson architecture concurrently, ushering AI capabilities into legacy industrial automation systems.

Luke Liu, CEO of LIPS Corporation, remarked, "The newly unveiled LIPSedge 3D Cameras with Edge-AI capabilities, such as the LIPSedge S205p featuring Ambarella's CV2 SoC, empower ISVs to deliver responsive, efficient, and reliable solutions across a spectrum of robotics and factory automation applications. The LIPSedge F110 3DxAI Edge Accelerator further amplifies performance and reduces latency in multi-camera applications. This underscores LIPS' technical prowess, honed over the years, and our steadfast commitment to aiding robotic and factory automation customers in every facet of 3DxAI application development, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and delivering cost savings."

Jerome Gigot, Sr. Director of IoT at Ambarella, added "We are pleased that our partner LIPS, a leader in high quality depth cameras, is delivering the new LIPSedge S205p stereo 3D AI cameras based on our CV2 family of SoCs. Capturing and processing high quality stereo video is key to a multitude of industrial applications, from autonomous robots to industrial automation. Additionally, the ability to run AI inside the camera without a separate processor will unlock a host of compact and powerful new 3D-sensing AI applications."

For comprehensive information on the latest LIPS products and solutions, visit us at the LIPS booth (Hall 2, Booth 2-658) at Embedded World 2024. Alternatively, explore details on the official LIPS website (http://www.lips-hci.com/) or reach out via email at [email protected]. Elevate your vision with LIPS!

About LIPS Corporation

LIPS is a global leader in AI-enabled 3D Sensing solutions, specializing in designing, building, and customizing 3D depth cameras, middleware, and turnkey solutions to meet diverse customer applications. Our differentiating strength lies in delivering tailored machine vision and AI solutions that cater to applications across industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lips-hci.com/.

