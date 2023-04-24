Unveiling the Majestic St. Gertrude Cemetery: A Rare Open House Experience You Can't Afford to Miss

Immerse Yourself in Art, Beauty, and Peace – Last Chance for Exclusive Pricing Before May 1!

COLONIA, N.J, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience a once-in-a-lifetime Open House weekend at the captivating St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, Middlesex County, New Jersey – only 23 miles from New York City.

On April 29 and 30, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, explore the magnificent chapel, mesmerizing liturgical art, and tranquil spaces designed for reflection and prayer. Secure your place at our luxurious marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niche alcoves, and stunning stained-glass installations before prices rise on May 1, 2023.

🌸 EXPLORE SAINT GERTRUDE CEMETERY & MAUSOLEUM'S SPRING OPEN HOUSE - DON'T MISS OUT! 🌸 Join us on April 29th & 30th for a special Spring Open House event at the breathtaking Saint Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum in Colonia, NJ. Immerse yourself in the serene beauty and tranquility of this sacred space, and experience the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection before prices increase May 1, 2023. The contemporary Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection provides a reverent, peaceful space for prayer and reflection. Showcasing 18 exceptional artworks and two distinct chapel areas – one for traditional committal services and another dedicated solely to cremation niches – this mausoleum is a first in archdiocesan history. The brilliantly colored, 14-foot stained-glass window of Jesus ascending to heaven greets visitors entering the magnificent cremation chapel dedicated exclusively to cremation.

Discover a Hidden Sanctuary – Meander through our enchanting cemetery grounds, featuring lush garden mausoleums, elegant gazebo family estate sections, and traditional burial plots – the ideal environment for remembrance and contemplation. Our state-of-the-art cemetery office is prepared to cater to your every need with comfort and convenience. Visit our website at www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-saint-gertrude or come see us in person.

Let our empathetic and knowledgeable Memorial Planning Advisors guide you through burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning in a cozy, welcoming setting.

Honor The Cremains Of Your Loved Ones: Provide Them a Revered Resting Place & Attain Closure

If you've held onto your loved one's cremated remains for three months or more, our Open House events present the perfect occasion to give them the esteemed resting place they merit. Inter cremains in a sacred space, like a chapel mausoleum or traditional cemetery space, surrounded by the splendor of liturgical art, as per Catholic beliefs.

Don't Let Your Loved One's Remains Be Forgotten – We're Here to Assist Consult our compassionate Memorial Planning Advisors to learn how effortless it is to inter your loved one's cremated remains in one of our mausoleums or cemeteries.

No Obligation or Appointment Required: Simply Stop By and Uncover the Wonders of St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum - Pick the Open House day that works best for you and plan your visit to St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, located at 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067. Call (888) 444-2791 or visit www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-saint-gertrude for more information. Seize this opportunity to lock in your ideal resting place at unbeatable prices!

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark