Unveiling Twenty Grosvenor Square: The World’s First Standalone Four Seasons Private Residences.

Located on one of London's finest squares in the heart of Mayfair, the landmark address of historical significance offers 37 residences, masterfully designed by Finchatton, in collaboration with award winning architects Squire & Partners, with high-touch, legendary service and an incredible complement of amenities provided by Four Seasons. The residences – a combination of three, four and five bedroom apartments – are inspired by the building's historic past and include exquisite design features such as elegant classical drawing rooms, soaring ceilings, media rooms, family and professional kitchens, and separate access for staff.

The 250,000 sq. ft. prestigious development also includes a private wine cellar; a spa with a 25m swimming pool; a treatment suite with steam room and sauna; vitality pool; a state-of-the-art fitness centre; crèche; games room; a cinema; business suite; garden library and landscaped courtyard garden.

The Lifestyle Experience at Twenty Grosvenor Square

Setting new standards in luxury London real estate, Twenty Grosvenor Square is the world's first standalone Four Seasons Private Residences. Along with the highly personalised services and amenities one would expect at a hotel or resort, Four Seasons also acts as the property managers of the residences once open, one of the only branded residential companies to do so.

Twenty Grosvenor Square combines the best of hotel services and private ownership, with the assurance that each home is being cared for to the highest standards of quality by Four Seasons. Together, Finchatton and Four Seasons are offering a product that is far beyond anything seen on London's residential market to date.

"Twenty Grosvenor Square marks an exciting milestone for our brand, debuting Four Seasons first ever standalone property in a top luxury market, within one of the best addresses in London, and in a building with a remarkable history," says Paul White, President, Residential, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "With our partners at Finchatton, the building has been exquisitely restored and, together with Four Seasons dedicated service and property management, residents will be immersed in the world of Four Seasons with an exclusive lifestyle experience."

Andrew Dunn and Alex Michelin, Co-founders, Finchatton remarked, "Our vision for Twenty Grosvenor Square was to deliver a lifestyle which transcends any other residential scheme in London. Passionate about craftsmanship, architecture and great design we wanted to deliver a building with exceptional amenities and the highest level of service in the very heart of London's most desirable postcode."

About Twenty Grosvenor Square, A Four Seasons Residence

Residents of Twenty Grosvenor Square, A Four Seasons Residence have access to a concierge, security, catering and in-residence dining, housekeeping, a world-class spa, fitness and wellness facilities and the option of membership to Mayfair's most sought-after members' clubs including Annabel's, Harry's Bar as well as Wentworth golf and country club.

Residents also benefit from a designated Four Seasons Director of Residences. Acting exclusively for the residents of Twenty Grosvenor Square the Director of Residences' enviable little black book of contacts, from the world's leading personal trainers and internationally renowned nutritionists to top executive chefs, will enhance the day-to-day life of residents at Twenty Grosvenor Square.

Twenty Grosvenor Square's Historic Roots

Reclaiming its title as the most coveted address in London, Twenty Grosvenor Square has a rich and storied past. Once the Headquarters of the US Naval Forces in Europe, and from where General Dwight Eisenhower orchestrated the D-Day landings during the Second World War the square itself has been home to Royalty, Prime Ministers, actors, musicians and artists and featured in literary masterpieces from Austen, Dickens and Wilde.

Masterful architectural detailing, both inside and out from award-winning architectural practice Squire & Partners, acknowledges the history and character of the building. Twenty Grosvenor Square, has been lovingly created behind the retained historical façade of Grosvenor Square – which has been extended with a contemporary stepped mansard – a new façade on North Audley Street drawing from the rich history and context of the area.

Henry Squire, Partner, Squire & Partners says; "Timeless architecture is understanding that a building is part of an evolutionary process that connects the past and future in the present. For Twenty Grosvenor Square, the past and future are connected with the creation of a new façade intertwined with a retained façade, through contemporary use of traditional materials, reinterpreting classical proportions and details in a modern way and using current day technologies to re-imagine ancient craft."

Benefitting from Finchatton's nearly 20 years of experience of designing and building some of the world's most exceptional homes, the vision for Twenty Grosvenor Square is best described as sophisticated, timeless elegance with an emphasis on traditional craftsmanship and exquisite finishes.

Jiin Kim-Inoue, Design Director at Finchatton, and the Finchatton team have carefully choreographed a perfect sequence of spaces, from the grand entrance lobby and extensive amenity areas through to each square foot of every individual residence. Vast windows flood the rooms with natural light, while voluminous proportions and meticulously considered layouts create spaces that are grand and yet utterly warm and welcoming.

With an emphasis on traditional craftsmanship and exquisite finishes Twenty Grosvenor Square sees unrivalled excellence in choice of materials and interior furnishings. From Italian book-matched marble and Tai Ping silk rugs to Loro Piana cashmere wall panels and De Gournay hand-painted silk wallpaper, the Finchatton design team has travelled the world to source materials and meet suppliers. Further works have also been commissioned from the likes of cutting-edge Czech manufacturer LASVIT and British leather-etching artist Mark Evans.

At Twenty Grosvenor Square, A Four Seasons Residence, Finchatton has again reinforced its reputation as London's leading property design firm with a profound understanding of how people want to live, while Four Seasons solidifies its position as a leader in luxury lifestyle and branded residential offerings.

About Finchatton

Since 2001, Finchatton has designed, managed and financed more than 60 major development projects worth in excess of £1.2 billion around the world in locations such as France, America, Switzerland, the UK, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Australasia. In addition, the company has completed over 75 prestigious, private commissions. Finchatton currently has in excess of £1.1 billion worth of development in the pipeline.

In May 2013, the company announced its role as development co-ordinator on Twenty Grosvenor Square, the former US Naval Headquarters, in London's Mayfair. The company has two distinct divisions: Finchatton Private, which undertakes bespoke commissions around the world and Finchatton Residences for real estate developments.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 114 hotels and resorts and 43 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

About Squire & Partners

Squire and Partners is an architecture and design practice with experience spanning four decades, earning it an international reputation for architecture informed by the history and culture of where it is placed. Their award winning portfolio, for some of the world's leading developers, includes masterplans, residential, workspace and public buildings.

Squire and Partners' approach responds to the unique heritage and context of each site, considering established street patterns, scale and proportions, to create timeless architecture rooted in its location. Embracing traditional and emerging technologies in craft and construction, the practice is renowned for delivering a rigorously detailed product.

