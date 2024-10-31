Unwind from the Crazy and Get into the Holiday Spirit with QVC

QVC Announces Lineup for the Weekend Holiday Marathon Filled with Deals, Exclusive Items, Entertainment and Celebrities

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get in the holiday spirit and have a stress-free weekend by turning to QVC Friday, November 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET running through Sunday, November 3. Enjoy a reprieve from the craziness by cozying up for a fun holiday shopping marathon all weekend long with QVC for the return of "Nonstop Holiday Party," QVC's largest live shopping event of the year. There will be celebrities stopping in, live, throughout the weekend from John Legend, Donna Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Carla Rockmore, Susan Noles, Carla Hall and more. You'll never know who will stop in next!

Donna Kelce kicks off QVC Nonstop Holiday Party Weekend.

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year, and I can't wait to help QVC kick off their holiday marathon weekend," said Donna Kelce, Q50 ambassador and mom. "I'm excited to celebrate with my fellow Q50 community and start shopping for holiday gifts from my favorite brands for my family."

Can't Miss Moments:

Throughout the weekend, there will be a holiday-filled series live streaming on QVC.com, the QVC app, QVC's Facebook and YouTube pages, and QVC+ and HSN+ streaming. The weekend will be hosted by celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, Mally Roncal and host, style expert and designer of BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian, Lawrence Zarian. The shows will feature fun and entertaining holiday content with some of QVC's top brands, celebrity founders, program hosts and special surprise guests.

Viewers can sit back while they help distract and entertain…not to mention check a few things off the holiday gift list.

- Friday, November 1:

Q50 Ambassador Donna Kelce kicks off the weekend at 8 p.m. ET joining her will be special guests Jordan Mailata and Conor Barwin . A Philly Special Christmas Party Album Ornament Set, available only at QVC, will go on sale, and there will also be a pre-sale for A Philly Special Christmas Party music CD & album (only available for the weekend). All proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia * Carla Rockmore to launch her new line live on QVC for the first time.



- Saturday, November 2:

John Legend will be making his QVC debut to launch his inclusive personal care line, Loved01. Susan Noles will provide her hot gifting ideas for the holiday season.



- Sunday, November 3

Carla Hall is set to cook up some excitement with a few games and holiday cheer.



Must-Have Deals:

- There will also be hundreds of gift ideas as well as exclusive items and bundles just for this weekend. Below are just some of the brands customers will see:

Fashion - Koolaburra by UGG, Skechers and Dooney & Bourke.

Beauty - tarte, IT Cosmetics and philosophy.

Home - Dyson, Shark and Scrub Daddy.

Electronics – Apple® MacBook®, Ring and HALO.

Culinary - Ninja, Vitamix and LocknLock.

To view the full programming guide and see a list of all the entertainment, product and more for this weekend you can visit the new Nonstop Holiday Party page here.

Enjoy the weekend by tuning into QVC, QVC2, and across QVC's website, apps, social media and streaming platforms for 53 straight fun-filled hours (due to Daylight Savings).

*Disclaimer

Ornaments: From November 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024, QVC will donate all proceeds from the sale of the Product to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Proceeds" refers to the retail price of the Product minus the manufacturer's price, shipping, and handling, for a total of $67.78 donated per unit sold. Tax is not included in the retail price. For more information about Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, visit https://www.chop.edu/giving.

CD and Album: From November 1, 2024 through November 4, 2024, Vera Y Records, LLC will donate all proceeds from the sale of the Product to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Proceeds" refers to the retail price of the Product minus the manufacturer's price, shipping, and handling, for a total of $13.15 donated per unit of "A Philly Special Christmas Party" CD sold and a total of $80.23 donated per unit of "A Philly Special Christmas Party" vinyl sold. Tax is not included in the retail price. For more information about Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, visit https://www.chop.edu/giving.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group℠ portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC, Q and the Q logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

SOURCE QVC, Inc.