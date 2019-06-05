Unwind with Angry Orchard’s new Spritz Rosé Hard Cider.

The classic "Spritz" cocktail is growing in popularity because it's as easy to make as it is to drink. Known for being light and refreshing with a touch of sweetness and extra bubbles, it's become a go-to for drinkers. Inspired by the growing trend, the cider makers at Angry Orchard created a cider made with high-quality ingredients that gives a nod to this iconic cocktail. Spritz Rosé is hitting shelves in time to enjoy during the warmer months of summer, backyard barbeques or dining al fresco. Made from fermenting the juice of rare red-flesh apples, this cider has a subtle floral aroma that's complemented by a fun and energetic fizz. The bubbly beverage revitalizes your taste buds while effortlessly imparting the carefree feeling of taking time to unwind, making it the ideal drink to sit back and sip year-round.

"When we set out to create the recipe for Spritz Rosé, we wanted to capture the time of year when friends get together outside, relax and enjoy a meal and each other's company," said Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker of Angry Orchard. "In the end, we crafted a new style of rosé cider that is incredibly refreshing, light and effervescent while still achieving the apple-forward flavor drinkers love about Angry Orchard."

With the introduction of Spritz Rosé, Angry Orchard continues to push the boundaries of what cider can be by creating new and distinct ciders that are complex and balanced. This unique offering is a testament to the cider making team's commitment over the past 25 years to experimenting with high-quality ingredients and various techniques from all over the world. Angry Orchard's cider makers lead research and recipe development from the cidery in Walden, New York.

Angry Orchard Spritz Rosé hard cider (4.0% ABV) is available in 12 oz. Slim Can 6-packs for a suggested retail price of $7.99-9.99 (varies per market). Spritz Rosé cider is currently available in select markets, including New Jersey, Minneapolis, Massachusetts and Philadelphia.

To find where Angry Orchard hard cider is available near you, visit the "cider finder" at http://www.angryorchard.com/cider-finder.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

Angry Orchard Cider Company's cider makers have been experimenting with apple varieties and unique flavors to develop hard cider recipes for more than 20 years. The cider makers have traveled the world to find the best apples for cider making and chose specific varieties, like French bittersweet apples from Normandy and culinary apples from Italy and the United States, based on each cider's flavor profile. In November 2015, Angry Orchard established a home for cider research and development called the Cider House, located on a historic apple orchard in the New York Hudson River Valley.

Angry Orchard makes a variety of cider styles, including Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, made from traditional cider apples and tastes just like biting into a fresh apple, and Angry Orchard Rosé, made with rare red flesh apples from France. Angry Orchard is committed to drinker education and awareness-building to help grow the category for all cider makers.

To Learn More:

To find where Angry Orchard hard cider is served near you, visit the "cider finder" at AngryOrchard.com/locations. Cider lovers can explore the Orchard online at AngryOrchard.com/our-orchard and like us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AngryOrchard.

1 IRI, Total U.S. Multi-Outlet, last 52 weeks ending 12/30/18

2 IRI, Total US Multi-Outlet, last 52 weeks ending 05/05/2019

SOURCE Angry Orchard Cider Company

Related Links

https://www.angryorchard.com

