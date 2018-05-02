Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney's Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Buzz, Jessie And All Their "Toy Story" Pals

Guests will "shrink" to the size of a toy as they enter into this land full of everyone's favorite toys, building blocks and game pieces. Across eleven fun-filled acres designed to recreate Andy's toy-filled backyard from the Disney•Pixar "Toy Story" films, guests will be fully engaged in the wonderful world where Woody, Buzz, Jessie and all their pals come out to play. Attractions and experiences straight from Andy's imagination will treat park-goers to the best playtime ever – even after the Tinker Toy lights come on.

Alien Swirling Saucers. Designed as a playset Andy won at the Pizza Planet restaurant, this all-new attraction is out-of-this-world fun. " Toy Story" green aliens have powered up their flying saucers and earthbound guests get to play along. In rocket ship toys, guests swirl and whirl among toy planets and space stations as part of the game while "The Claw" hangs overhead. This space adventure is bathed in multi-color lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies. NEW: Disney has released the first-ever images of the new attraction, showing the toy spaceships being piloted by everyone's favorite aliens.

To learn more about Toy Story Land, visit DisneyWorld.com or call (407) 934-7639.

