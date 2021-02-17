unybrands Launches E-Commerce Platform To Acquire & Maximize Growth Potential for Online Brands, Closes $25M Seed Funding Round

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- unybrands, a new integrated platform for e-commerce businesses looking to scale their operations on and off Amazon, today announced its launch and $25M equity seed funding round. unybrands, which acquires, integrates, manages and grows high-quality e-commerce assets–turning them into long-term successful brands–has already completed its first acquisitions and closed a $25M equity seed funding round from investors including Nordstar, DIA Management, Nathan Blecharczyk of Airbnb, 166 2nd Financial Services, Day One Ventures, Brian McGrath of Jefferies, Benvolio Group and more.

Operating at the sweet spot of disruptive online marketplace growth and consumers' exploding demand for micro-brands, unybrands specializes in buying, building and boosting Amazon as well as DTC online brands to ensure long-term success. unybrands is investing in combining great talent and experience with sophisticated technology, built specifically for business owners that have reached the limits of their scale due to a lack of incremental operational infrastructure and growth capital.

unybrands provides attractive and flexible exit opportunities for successful entrepreneurs, including cash-upfront deals as well as long-term partnerships for sellers who wish to stay involved. Specializing in 8 key categories (personal care, pet care, household products, juvenile & baby, sports & fitness, garden & outdoor, lifestyle & arts and supplements), unybrands gives high-quality micro-brands the chance to fully achieve their growth potential.

Led by an experienced team of industry veterans with backgrounds in e-commerce, consumer brands, operations, scaling high growth start-ups, M&A and investing, unybrands has created a thoughtful playbook that is easily replicated yet tailored for each acquisition. After buying the e-commerce business, unybrands handles everything from consolidating logistics & supply chains to optimizing performance marketing and economics, ultimately expanding the business to new domestic and international markets, product lines, and platforms–including DTC platforms for enhanced customer experiences.

CEO & Co-founder Ulrich Kratz said: "During the last few years, thousands of great e-commerce businesses have grown rapidly on and off Amazon. Consumer demand for smaller and authentic brands is exploding. However, successful founders often find themselves overwhelmed by the complexities that come with sustainably operating and scaling an online brand. Despite quickly achieving $1 million or more in revenues and demonstrated profitability, these businesses still have very few avenues for business exits at a fair valuation."

Kratz continued: "That's where unybrands comes in: by quickly and reliably acquiring and integrating high-performing businesses into our shared set of expert resources and infrastructure, we give these companies the opportunity to enjoy consistent high growth and long-term success. We've built a fantastic team with great experience and talent, and we all share a common vision focused on long term success and sustainability–that's what truly sets us apart."

unybrands was founded in 2020 by CEO & Co-founder Ulrich Kratz formerly of Goldman Sachs and Barclays, Eugen Miropolski of WeWork and Airbnb, and Christian Harnischfeger of Morgan Stanley and DIA.

