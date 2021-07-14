unybrands Raises an Additional $300 Million in Growth Capital to Acquire and Scale E-Commerce Businesses

unybrands has raised an additional $300 million in growth capital to acquire and scale e-commerce businesses Tweet this

The funding will enable unybrands to further accelerate its strategy to buy, build and boost attractive brands across Amazon, Shopify and other direct to consumer platforms, while also further investing into its team and technology platform. unybrands currently has more than 25 full-time employees across the U.S, Europe and Asia and plans to more than double headcount by the end of the year.

unybrands leverages its integrated platform and world class team to maximize the potential of each brand it acquires. The company handles everything from consolidating sourcing and logistics to optimizing performance and profitability. Specializing in eight key categories (juvenile & baby, garden & outdoor, sports & fitness, personal care, home care, pet care, supplements and lifestyle, arts, home & culinary), unybrands gives high-quality brands the chance to fully achieve their growth potential.

Ulrich Kratz, CEO & Co-founder of unybrands, said: "We've had a very strong first half of 2021. Our acquisition strategy remains very focused on high quality brands with significant growth potential. While moving at rapid speed, we continue to build a best-in-class team and integrated platform. Adding significant additional growth capital now, will allow us to further accelerate our growth in the second half of this year and beyond. I am excited that we'll be able to provide even more founder friendly exit opportunities to successful FBA entrepreneurs faster, and also offer better and more products quicker to our customers on and off Amazon."

Paul Clark, the founder of one of unybrands' most recent acquisitions, summarized his experience selling to unybrands, explaining: "I really liked working with the unybrands team; they have a lot of experience and move very quickly. We were excited to sell our company to unybrands as we could see that they understood our business thoroughly and came up with a very strong growth plan."

unybrands is led by an experienced team of industry veterans with backgrounds in e-commerce, consumer brands, technology, operations, scaling high growth start-ups, M&A and investing. Having created a thoughtful playbook that is easily replicated yet tailored for each acquisition, unybrands provides attractive and flexible exit opportunities for successful e-commerce entrepreneurs that have reached the limits of their scale, for example, due to a lack of incremental operational infrastructure and growth capital. unybrands' acquisition strategies are flexible and situation specific, including cash-upfront deals as well as long-term partnerships for sellers who wish to stay involved.

unybrands was founded in 2020 by CEO & Co-founder Ulrich Kratz formerly of Goldman Sachs and Barclays, Eugen Miropolski formerly of WeWork, Airbnb and Nordstar, and Christian Harnischfeger formerly of Morgan Stanley and DIA.

About unybrands

unybrands acquires e-commerce businesses that operate on and off Amazon as they reach their maximum scale without further external resources. unybrands integrates the acquired e-commerce businesses into a shared set of resources, optimizes the business operations and economics, and expands to new product lines and geographies. With unybrands, e-commerce businesses reach new heights with expert operators and infrastructure. unybrands was founded in 2020 by a group of partners who shared a common vision to create the leading next-generation e-commerce platform and scale it quickly. The team executing this vision includes CEO & Co-founder Ulrich Kratz formerly of Goldman Sachs and Barclays, Eugen Miropolski of WeWork and Airbnb, and Christian Harnischfeger of Morgan Stanley and DIA. unybrands is backed by world-class angels and investors including 166 2nd Financial Services, Nordstar, DIA Management, Nathan Blecharczyk of Airbnb, Day One Ventures, Brian McGrath of Ribbit Capital, Benvolio Group and more.

Contact

Jacqui Wimberly

[email protected]

SOURCE unybrands