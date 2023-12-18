UofL's renewable energy prize awarded to Martin Green for low-cost, high-efficiency silicon solar cells

News provided by

University of Louisville

18 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

Nominations for 2025 Leigh Ann Conn Prize due by Dec. 31, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Green, Scientia Professor and world-leading silicon cell pioneer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, Australia, has won the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville. The prize recognizes outstanding renewable energy ideas and achievements with proven global impact.

Professor Green — described as the "father of modern photovoltaics" — is recognized for groundbreaking achievements in high conversion efficiency of silicon photovoltaic materials as well as leading the invention and development of the passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell.

PERC technology improved the quality of both top and rear surfaces of standard silicon solar cells, resulting in greater and more efficient generation. This allowed more electricity to be generated from sunlight, lowering costs and increasing the adoption of solar energy worldwide.

PERC currently dominates global solar cell production. Together with Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) cells – first demonstrated by Green's research group – PERC account for over 90% of solar cells manufactured in the world today at a sales value exceeding $100 billion USD to date.

Professor Green is thrilled to be awarded the Leigh Ann Conn Prize. "From the start of my career, I was determined to do something that would make a difference in the world. I am very proud that, through the efforts of my team and countless others, we now have low-cost solar as a means for reducing the impact of climate change while, at the same time, reducing the cost of energy generation, something not widely thought possible only a decade ago," said Green.

In March 2024, Green will give a public lecture in Louisville about his winning work and achievements. He will receive the Conn Prize medal and $50,000 award at a formal ceremony.

The prize is named for the late daughter of Hank and Rebecca Conn, who were university alumni and benefactors. Their vision to create a legacy in honor of Leigh Ann celebrates scientists with the resiliency to endure renewable energy technology innovation and translation into the marketplace, where impact occurs.

Nominations for the 2025 Leigh Ann Conn Prize competition close Dec. 31, 2024. Criteria, instructions, and full Green story and photo are found at http://leighannconnprize.org/. For more information, contact Andrew Marsh at 502-852-8597 or [email protected].

SOURCE University of Louisville

Also from this source

Der Preis der UofL für erneuerbare Energien geht an Martin Green für kostengünstige, hocheffiziente Silizium-Solarzellen

Martin Green, Professor bei Scientia und weltweit führender Pionier auf dem Gebiet der Siliziumzellen an der University of New South Wales (UNSW) in...

Premio de energía renovable de la UofL otorgado a Martin Green por células solares de silicio

Martin Green, profesor de Scientia y pionero mundial de células de silicio en la Universidad de Nueva Gales del Sur (UNSW) en Sídney, Australia, ganó ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.