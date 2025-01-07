UOVO Announces the Acquisition of Vino Vault and Expands Its Nationwide Network

With this acquisition, UOVO Wine will add to its existing portfolio the established Vino Vault facilities in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston, and Denver, re-branding them under the UOVO Wine name. This expansion further solidifies UOVO Wine's position as the storage and service provider of choice for wine collectors across the nation.

With three sites in Los Angeles, UOVO will more easily service new and existing clients across Southern California. A location in Port Chester, New York will provide a new level of convenience to clients in New York City, Long Island, and Connecticut. Additional facilities in Dallas, Houston, and Denver will strengthen UOVO's presence throughout the Western and Southern regions of the United States.

The newly acquired Vino Vault facilities will now offer UOVO's unparalleled level of white glove management, transit, and advisory services. Benefits include access to a national advisory team to assist with buying, selling, or organizing a home cellar; a concierge pick-up program ensuring convenient temperature-controlled shipping between locations and from wineries and retailers; managing wine importation; on-site facility lounges and tasting events; and preferred access to rare wines and in-house online offers through UOVO's Cellar Trading retail program.

"The acquisition of Vino Vault demonstrates our commitment to expand and evolve our wine management services and locations to meet our clients' needs. We are excited to share our expertise and services with clients in these established wine collecting communities," says Nick Coslov, Co-Founder and Board member of UOVO.

"We are thrilled to expand our wine services and resources to existing and new clients. UOVO Wine's top priority is to provide high quality and innovative solutions to wine collectors across the country. We are dedicated to expanding our network so that our clients' collections will always be within reach," says Jeff Stein, Chief Executive Officer of UOVO Wine.

UOVO is the premier luxury storage and logistics provider for fine art, fashion, and wine. With 30 facilities across the U.S., our expert team of industry professionals offers bespoke solutions to meet the specialized needs of any collection. UOVO offers comprehensive stewardship of both world-class commercial and personal collections at our purpose-designed, state-of-the-art facilities. From maintenance, preservation, archiving, cataloging, to shipping, storage, and installation, UOVO goes beyond storage to create a unique experience on par with elite hospitality, managed through one-to-one personal relationships and full digital optimization.

