UOVO Grows Central Texas Presence Through Acquisition of Vault Fine Art Services

Vault Fine Art Services joins UOVO's national platform of art storage and logistics providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO: Art, Fashion, Wine, the premier storage and logistics provider for fine art, archives, and collectibles, today announced its acquisition of Vault Fine Art Services, a leading fine art storage and services provider in Central Texas. The acquisition further expands UOVO's national network of more than 30 facilities and strengthens its presence across key cultural markets.

Past client work provided by the Vault Fine Art Services Past client work provided by the Vault Fine Art Services

The acquisition establishes UOVO's permanent presence in the Austin and San Antonio region, extending its reach in one of the country's fastest-growing arts communities. With existing locations in Dallas and Houston, the addition of Vault enables UOVO to more fully serve collectors, artists, and institutions throughout Texas with its comprehensive suite of storage, logistics, and collection management services.

Founded in 2012 by Robert Boland and partners, Vault Fine Art Services has earned a strong reputation for meticulous care and personalized service. Trusted by private collectors, artists, and institutions, Vault provides climate-controlled storage, packing and crating, transportation, installation, and collections management through a highly hands-on, client-focused approach.

UOVO's acquisition of Vault reflects a shared commitment to best-in-class stewardship and long-term care for important collections, as well as a strategic investment in the Central Texas region.

Cyril Pietrafesa, Board Member at UOVO and Partner at its affiliate, Storage Deluxe, said, "With our existing presence in Dallas and Houston, expanding into the Austin and San Antonio region was a natural next step. Vault has built an exceptional reputation, and we look forward to preserving the relationships that have defined its success while deepening UOVO's ties to the Texas arts community."

Under UOVO's ownership, Vault's Austin operations will offer clients access to UOVO's expanded capabilities, including its proprietary client portal, national shuttle network, white-glove collection management, and international shipping services, complementing Vault's established regional expertise.

Boland added, "Since founding Vault, our focus has been on thoughtful care and long-term relationships. Joining UOVO allows us to enhance what we offer clients while remaining deeply rooted in the Central Texas arts community."

UOVO: Art, Fashion, Wine is the premier luxury storage and logistics provider for fine art, fashion, and wine. With 30 locations across the U.S. and counting, our expert team of industry professionals offers bespoke solutions to meet the specialized needs of any collection. UOVO offers comprehensive stewardship of both world-class commercial and personal collections at our purpose-designed, state-of-the-art facilities. From maintenance, preservation, archiving, cataloging, to shipping, storage, and installation, UOVO goes beyond storage to create a unique experience on par with elite hospitality, managed through one-to-one personal relationships and full digital optimization.

Please visit https://uovo.art/ to learn more about UOVO: Art, Fashion, Wine's facilities, handling, and services.

Press Inquiries

Nicole Levinson

[email protected]

Photo Credits

Sandy Carson

top photo

[email protected]

SOURCE UOVO