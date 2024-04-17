UOVO Introduces UOVO Wine

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO, the premier provider of fine art and specialty storage solutions, proudly announces the rebranding of Domaine to UOVO Wine. This strategic move reflects UOVO's commitment to offering comprehensive storage services across multiple verticals, including art, fashion, and most recently, wine.

Formerly known as Domaine Wine Storage, the rebranded UOVO Wine will continue to provide exceptional wine storage solutions, leveraging UOVO's expertise in storage facility management, climate control, and security protocols. With this rebranding, clients can expect the same dedication to excellence and attention to detail that UOVO is renowned for in the art world. Clients will also benefit from UOVO's industry-leading customer service and digital optimization tools, ensuring a seamless storage experience from start to finish.

The transition to UOVO Wine will not impact the luxury service experience that clients have come to rely on with Domaine. UOVO Wine will maintain the same standards of excellence in storage, offering temperature-controlled environments and meticulous attention to detail to preserve the quality of each bottle. Clients will also continue to rely on a seamless process for buying and selling wine, expert assistance in cellar organization to optimize storage space, and reliable shipping services to ensure their collections remain accessible and protected. By rebranding as UOVO Wine, clients can trust that their wine storage needs will continue to be met with the same level of expertise, professionalism, and dedication synonymous with the Domaine name.

Jeff Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Domaine expressed, "This marks a significant moment for our brand, team, and valued clients. With two decades of leadership in wine storage and logistics, we remain dedicated to upholding our legacy of excellence. As we transition to UOVO Wine, we're excited to continue delivering our renowned suite of services while also introducing new innovations to meet our clients' evolving needs."

Existing Domaine clients will experience a smooth transition to the UOVO Wine brand, with no disruption to their storage services. UOVO Wine will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability, positioning itself as a trusted partner for wine collectors of all levels.

For more information about UOVO Wine, its storage services, and locations, visit uovo.wine.

About UOVO:

UOVO is a leading provider of specialized storage and logistics solutions for art, fashion, wine, and more. With state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, UOVO offers comprehensive storage services tailored to the unique needs of collectors and institutions. From climate-controlled storage to digital optimization tools, UOVO is committed to being the finest stewards of their clients' most precious art, wine, and fashion collections, taking the utmost care in transporting, maintaining, and storing everything they are entrusted with.

