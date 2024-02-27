UOVO Unveils First-of-its Kind Art Storage Facility in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO, the preeminent storage and services provider for art, fashion, and wine, proudly announces the opening of its purpose-designed art storage facility in Los Angeles. Situated in downtown LA, amidst the vibrant cultural scene and just steps away from the bustling Arts District, this innovative facility represents a significant milestone in UOVO's expansion strategy and commitment to delivering unmatched services to clients across Southern California, further solidifying its position as a premiere art logistics provider on the West Coast.

The new UOVO facility spans an impressive 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage space. Boasting concierge storage and private rooms, as well as state-of-the-art viewing rooms, an on-site client cafe, and ample client and visitor parking, the facility is designed to meet the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele. From racking and lighting to flooring and climate conditions, every detail is customized to ensure the utmost preservation and presentation of any fine collection.

UOVO's acquisition and integration of O.C. Fine Arts, coupled with the opening of a major art storage facility on South Myers in Los Angeles, marks a significant milestone in UOVO's growth. Steven Guttman, Co-Chairman of UOVO, said, "UOVO now has two significant facilities in both Northern and Southern California, and we are well-positioned to service the needs of the art community in each of these vicinities. We expect to bring a level of expertise and professional service that is best in class."

UOVO's continued expansion into Southern California further solidifies its growth trajectory in the region. With Los Angeles now part of its portfolio, UOVO's best-in-class facilities in New York, Delaware, Miami, West Palm Beach, San Francisco, Denver, Aspen, and Dallas are complemented by a strategic presence in one of the nation's most vital art hubs. Additionally, UOVO's national shuttle service seamlessly connects these facilities, providing clients with convenient transportation options for their valuable collections between locations across the United States.

About UOVO:

UOVO goes beyond storage to create a unique experience on par with elite hospitality. Operating at a concierge level, UOVO offers comprehensive stewardship of both world-class commercial and personal collections at state-of-the-art facilities across the U.S. Spanning three dedicated verticals — art, fashion, and wine — UOVO is equipped to manage a diverse array of highly valued inventory. From maintenance, preservation, archiving, cataloging, to shipping, storage, and installation, UOVO's suite of services is managed through one-to-one personal relationships and full digital optimization.

