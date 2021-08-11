Up, Up and Away! 7-Eleven Successfully Delivers Slurpee® Drink to Space

Throughout the month of July 7-Eleven called on Slurpee drink lovers everywhere to choose the space-bound flavor. Each Slurpee drink ordered via 7-Eleven Delivery was counted as a vote, and as it turns out, earthlings love the classics. Coca-Cola was the big winner, with Cherry and Blue Raspberry as close runners-up.

"Every Slurpee lover has an unwavering passion for their favorite flavor, so it's my pleasure to congratulate the Coca-Cola Slurpee drink fans out there on a pretty big victory," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Winning flavor aside, delivering our iconic Slurpee drink to space and bringing customers along for the journey was the most epic way to wrap up one of the brand's best birthdays to date. Year 94 will be a hard one to top… literally."

With each 7-Eleven Delivery order that was placed during the month of through the 7-Eleven app, customers also entered themselves for a chance to win one of the exclusive cups that went to space as a #SlurpeeSpaceDelivery memento. To follow along with Slurpee's space journey and other fun insider-only surprises follow 7-Eleven on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Slurpee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The epic mission was commemorated with a spaced-themed mural that will mark the launch location forever. Michigan locals and Slurpee fans alike can snap a selfie at the mural in Saginaw, MI at 10950 Gratiot Rd., or check out photos on 7-Eleven and Slurpee social channels.

7–Eleven Delivery is offered in over 2,000 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7–Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

