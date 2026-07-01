Refreshed styling brings bolder look to Niro, featuring redesigned front and rear fascias and Star Map lighting signatures

Newly available driver assistance technologies 1 on the Niro including Highway Drive Assist 2 and Forward Collision Avoidance 2 help inspire driver confidence

Kia's next-generation available Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with over-the-air 2 updates bring highly desirable convenience and connectivity

Focused exclusively on hybrid power, Niro builds on established blend of responsive performance, everyday utility and practicality

Expected to go on-sale this summer

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its introduction a decade ago, the Kia Niro has carved out a unique place in Kia's lineup by combining hybrid power, crossover versatility and everyday practicality in a right-sized package. For 2027, the Niro sharpens that formula with refreshed styling, expanded technology and a continued focus on the attributes that have continued to make it a compelling choice for customers since its debut as a 2017 model.

Upcoming 2027 Kia Niro Sharpens its Hybrid Crossover Formula with Refreshed Styling and Expanded Technology

"Niro has established itself as an important part of Kia's lineup and continues to resonate with customers," said Orth Hedrick, executive director, Product Planning, Kia North America. Kia America. "For the new model year, we've made meaningful investments across several areas of the vehicle to further enhance the ownership experience and ensure Niro remains a compelling choice for years to come."

Available exclusively as a hybrid, the 2027 Niro HEV lineup expands to include a new S trim alongside the LX, EX, and SX models. Pricing and additional details will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

A More Confident Expression

Aligned with Kia's "Opposites United" design language, the refreshed Niro adopts a more confident and contemporary appearance while maintaining the distinctive character that helped define the nameplate.

At the front, a redesigned front fascia incorporates Kia's signature Star Map lighting elements and daytime running light graphics that emphasize both horizontal and vertical lines, creating a wider visual stance and stronger road presence. Revised bumper and front grille treatments further contribute to a cleaner, more sophisticated appearance. The transformation continues at the rear, where the new liftgate features redesigned 3D-style taillamps and a smooth rear bumper creates a more cohesive look. Wheel arch cladding emphasizes the crossover's practicality, while body-colored C-pillars and flowing roofline contribute to a cleaner, more modern profile. Ivory Silver and Sunset Beige are new exterior paint colors.

Inside, the cabin has been reimagined around a new panoramic curved display that pairs a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen with an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (4-inch digital cluster standard), delivering a more modern and immersive cockpit experience. A new two-tone steering wheel elevates the appearance of the cabin, delivering a refined atmosphere with an open, spacious feel.

A More Connected Experience

Beyond its redesigned cabin, the refreshed Niro benefits from a suite of connected technologies designed for today's digital lifestyle. The available Kia Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) introduces enhanced connectivity with Quick Controls and over-the-air update2 capability, while wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 come standard across all trims.

Available Entertainment and Data Services5 provide access to streaming platforms such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube on certain trims. Personalization options include display themes6 for some of Disney's© most iconic brands, which will be introduced throughout 2026. Additionally, all 30 NBA teams are available as display themes through the Kia Connect Store. The available Kia AI Assistant7 can be activated by simply saying, "Hey, Kia…" and helps drivers enjoy control over key vehicle functions including climate settings, audio and more using voice commands.



Engineered Around Hybrid Power

Focused exclusively on hybrid power, the 2027 Niro continues to pair a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, delivering a combined 139 horsepower through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

For 2027, Kia engineers focused on enhancing the overall driving experience through refinements to suspension tuning, ride comfort and cabin quietness. Together, these updates help create a smoother and more composed experience behind the wheel while maintaining the responsive character that has become a hallmark of the Niro.

Expanded Driver Assistance Systems, Elevated Confidence

The 2027 Niro further expands its suite of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1, reinforcing Kia's commitment to helping drivers navigate the road with greater confidence and awareness.

The standard Forward Collision Avoidance system has been expanded with Junction Turning, Cyclist and Direct Oncoming functions, while standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance and Smart Cruise Control 28 help support everyday driving. Standard Lane Following Assist 2 helps keep the vehicle centered within its lane in certain circumstances and has been enhanced by a Hands-on-Detection (HOD) sensor that monitors driver engagement with the steering wheel.

The available SX Touring now offers a 360-degree Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor9, which displays a live video feed of adjacent blind-spot areas within the digital instrument cluster when a turn signal is activated. Also newly available is Highway Drive Assist 210, which can help maintain a set speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead while assisting with lane-centering during highway driving.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

________________________________ 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 2 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. 3 Apple CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc. 4 Android Auto™: Vehicle user interface is a product of Google, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android-compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC. 5 Additional subscriptions may be required for streaming services. Vehicle must be parked for video streaming and gaming features. Kia Connect subscription required. Use of the feature is subject to the Kia Connect Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. May be currently unavailable for vehicles purchased or sold in Massachusetts that are not eligible for Kia Connect. 6 Display Themes availability and features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. For vehicles equipped with the 4" analog instrument cluster, the Display Theme will only be limited to the infotainment screen. An active Kia Connect subscription is required to utilize Display Themes. Without an active Kia Connect subscription, Display Themes will not be operational. Once purchased, Display Themes are limited to use on the specific vehicle tied to purchase and cannot be transferred to other vehicles. Once a Display Theme is purchased, certain welcome/goodbye sounds may be added and may vary by model, model year 7 Kia Connect subscription required. Use of the feature is subject to the Kia Connect Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. May be currently unavailable for vehicles purchased or sold in Massachusetts that are not eligible for Kia Connect. Kia does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information provided. Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. 8 When engaged, Smart Cruise Control is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. Always drive safely and use caution. The Smart Cruise Control system may not detect every object in front of the vehicle. 9 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 10 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution

SOURCE Kia America