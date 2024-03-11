Upcoming 89th CMEF in Shanghai to Showcase Innovative Technological Advancements Spanning the Entire Value Chain of the Medical Equipment Industry

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 89th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) is scheduled to take place from April 11th to 14th in Shanghai. The industry-leading tradeshow will draw nearly 5,000 global exhibitors from over 20 countries, with an expected audience of over 200,000 visitors. Attendees will be able to explore over 10,000 innovative products, highlighting the latest technological advancements in the medical equipment industry.

The exhibition, spanning more than 320,000 square meters, will showcase cutting-edge technological innovations across the entire healthcare industry chain. These products will encompass a wide range of categories, including medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), medical optical instruments, medical consumables, orthopedic, home health management, emergency rescue, medical service, and animal care. Additionally, CMEF serves as an interactive platform for scientific collaboration, academic forums, brand promotion, as well as education and training.

A multitude of medical enterprises around the world will gather, showcasing the innovative applications of AI technology in the healthcare field. A spotlight will be shined on the advancements made in hospital operating room equipment, including an array of upgrades and innovations. Notably, intelligent surgical robots have also made significant strides by utilizing AI algorithms, offering increased precision and completeness in surgical procedures, which help assist doctors in completing challenging minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, integrated solutions are now available for various types of surgeries, including those involving ICU emergency care. These revolutionary upgrades and changes are transforming every aspect of hospital operating rooms. As for recent advancements in medical imaging, AI-assisted diagnostic systems can now employ deep learning techniques to achieve accurate lesion recognition and quantitative analysis.

To further align global medical device regulations and actively support the innovative growth of the medical device sector, the Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) and Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE) plan to jointly hold an Innovative Medical Device Symposium alongside a themed exhibition area during the 89th CMEF. This regulatory collaboration aims to better facilitate the future expansion of enterprises onto the global stage and enhance international trade exchange.

Market is Expected to Soar with Stronger Local Policy Support

According to data released by the Medical Device Supply Chain Association of the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP), the Chinese medical equipment market grew from 623.5 billion yuan in 2019 to 1.25 trillion yuan in 2023. Moreover, The National Health Commission (NHC) has recently released comprehensive guidelines with the goal of achieving "full coverage" of medical consortia in all county-level regions by the end of 2027. These guidelines aim to strengthen the capacity building of primary healthcare institutions. As part of this initiative, over 500 new community hospitals will be established nationwide annually, further driving the need for medical equipment purchases.

Don't miss out on the chance to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest medical advancements, and expand your network. Click on the following link for pre-registration: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=97a84e213c29404e8acba33c8ed9e57a&channelUuid=dafb12ba95474e709fca5a8614d206a6

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359099/Weixin_Image_20240311134258.jpg